Trai Greer scored the game-winning basket for the Rutgers University-Camden men’s basketball team Saturday.
Greer sank a layup with no time remaining in a 70-68 win over Kean in a New Jersey Athletic Conference game. The 2015 Middle Township High School graduate scored 18 points to go with six assists and five rebounds.
He also had 19 points and three rebounds in a 81-62 loss to The College of New Jersey last week.
This season, Greer is averaging a team-leading 16.6 points per game along with 5.6 rebounds per game and 33 total assists.
Sa’eed Nelson (St. Augustine Prep) had 17 points, 12 assists and six rebounds in American’s 95-82 win over St. Francis. He scored 23 points and added five rebounds in an 85-83 loss to Howard.
Caleb Fields (Wildwood Catholic) had three points and two rebounds in Bowling Green’s 82-64 loss to Cleveland State. He had nine points and three rebounds in a 97-68 win over Green Bay.
Raymond Bethea Jr. (Atlantic City) scored five in Howard’s 100-86 loss to Appalachian State.
Osun Osunniyi (Mainland) had 13 points, seven rebounds and two blocks in St. Bonaventure’s 82-40 win over Sienna. He had three points and three rebounds in an 80-62 loss to Buffalo.
Ed McWade (Wildwood Catholic) scored 12 in Chestnut Hill’s 76-64 loss to the University of the Sciences.
Peyton Wejnert (Southern) had 12 points, three rebounds and three assists in Pace’s 57-52 win over New Haven. He had 18 points and 10 rebounds in an 86-82 loss to Southern Connecticut State.
Tanner Kerr (Middle Township) had 19 points and 10 rebounds in USciences’ 77-75 loss to Holy Family. He had 21 points and 12 rebounds in a 76-64 win over Chestnut Hill.
In Cabrini’s 94-79 loss to Stevenson, Trey Smith (Wildwood Catholic) had 10 points, three rebounds and two assists.
His brother, DJ Smith, (Wildwood Catholic) added three points. In an 83-67 loss to Lebanon Valley, had 15 points and two rebounds, and DJ Smith added 10 points, three rebounds and three assists. In a 102-91 loss to Wilson, DJ scored 18, and Trey added nine.
Divine Anderson (Pleasantville) scored 14 in Centenary’s 69-63 loss to Lancaster Bible.
List of area NCAA Division I men's and women's basketball players
A list of area men's and women's basketball players playing for NCAA Division I programs. If you would like to submit a player not on the list, please email staff writer John Russo at jrusso@pressofac.com.
Stats: Bethea was The Press Boys Basketball Co-Player of the Year in 2018... He averaged 25 points and 7.6 rebounds per game... He led the Vikings to the South Jersey Group IV final in 2018. He finished with 1,651 career points — second best in school history... Set the Vikings' single-game scoring record with 51 points against ACIT in February.
Dana DiRenzo
Sr., guard
High school: St. Joseph
Hometown: Hammonton
Height: 5-10
Stats: .She averaged 2.6 points and 3.9 rebounds in 30 games in 2017-18... She was a first-team Press All-Star in 2015 and finished her career with the Wildcats with 1,580 points and 1,316 rebounds.
Brad Phalin, Bowling Green Athletics / Provided
Caleb Fields
Fr., guard
High school: Wildwood Catholic
Hometown: Cape May Court House
Height/weight: 6-2, 185
Stats: Fields was The Press Boys Basketball Co-Player of the Year and third-team All-State in 2018... Posted 30-plus points in four games in 2018, including a career-high 38 points in a win over St. Joseph … Scored 1,674 points in his career at Wildwood Catholic.
Stats: Averaged 19.1 points and 6.2 rebounds per game for the Hermits in 2018, and was named a first-team Press All-Star... Hermits went 21-7 last season, winning a fourth straight Cape-Atlantic League American Division title... Helped the Hermits win the 2016 state Non-Public A championship.
Stats: Average 10.6 points, starting 34 games in 2017-18... Averaged 8.5 points, starting all 33 games in 2016-17... She led the Caper Tigers to a South Jersey Group II championship her senior year... She was the 2015 Press Player of the Year and 2,000-point scorer in high school.
Stats: Led the team in scoring (12.1 points per game), starting 31 of 32 games played in 2017-18... Played in 30 games and averaged 6.2 points per game in 2016-17, including a career-high 28 in one game... He was a Press first-team all-star in 2016.
Stats: Mutts averaged six points and four rebounds, playing in 28 games (18 starts) for High Point last season. Mutts transferred to Delaware, foregoing the 2018-19 season, but retaining his remaining three years of eligibility... Mutts, the 2017 Press Player of the Year, finished with 1,389 career points with St. Augustine. He helped lead the Hermits to a state Non-Public A championship in 2016.
Stats: Nelson scored his 1,000th career point during American's season opener Nov. 9... Nelson averaged 18.6 points in 29 games in 2017-18... Nelson was named to the Patriot League All-Rookie team in 2016-17, averaging 14.9 points per game while starting all 30 games... He was the Press Player of the Year in 2016 and finished his career at St. Augustine with 1,625 points. The Hermits won the state Non-Public A championship his senior year.
Stats: He averaged 14.4 points and 11.4 rebounds per game his senior season in 2016-17 … he led Mainland to a 22-6 mark and the regional semifinals... Helped Putnam Science Academy win the school's first national prep championship ... led by Osunniyi’s 27 points and 12 rebounds, Putnam earned the title with a 74-66 overtime win over Northfield Mount Hermon ... he was named the game’s Most Valuable Player ... the Mustangs finished the 2017-18 season with a record of 38-4.
Stats: Sacco played in 29 games last season, averaging one point and 1.6 points per game... The Press Player of the Year last season averaged 8.8 points and 5.6 assists in 32 games... A starter since she was a freshman, she frustrating opposing teams with her expert ball-handling skills and ability to control the tempo of the game. She led Ocean City to a South Jersey Group III championship and Cape-Atlantic League title her senior year.
In Drew’s 74-64 win over Penn State-Abington, Nate Aldrich (St. Augustine) had 15 points and four rebounds. Drew Gallagher (Holy Spirit) added eight points, five assists and three rebounds.
Ethan Dubois (Southern) had 16 points, six assists and four rebounds in Elizabethtown’s 80-66 loss to Penn State Harrisburg. He had 10 points, five rebounds and five assists in an 80-61 win over Valley Forge.
Matt Sommers (Holy Spirit) scored six in Gwynedd Mercy’s 96-81 win over Gallaudet.
C.J. Barnes (Holy Spirit) had 11 points and six rebounds in Moravian’s 76-75 overtime win over Immaculata.
He had 14 points and three rebounds in an 87-51 win over Marywood.
Jonathan Hevalow (Atlantic Christian) had four points and three rebounds in Rowan’s 67-58 loss to Stockton. In an 89-86 win over Ramapo, Hevalow scored seven, and Ryan Legler (Wildwood Catholic) had nine.
In Widener’s 84-75 loss to Albright, Connor Laverty (Ocean City) had seven points and five rebounds, and Pat Holden (Lower Cape May Regional) scored three.
In an 88-61 win over Hood, Laverty had nine points, three assists and two rebounds, and Holden added two points.
Women’s swimming
Ashley Lawler (Mainland) won the 3-meter dive (178. points) for William Paterson in a 97-69 win over Brooklyn.
Football
Davidson senior defensive lineman Clay Robinson (Southern Regional) received a Patriot League honorable mention. Robinson, a captain, made 27 tackles, including two for losses and a sack. On Friday, he was awarded the Davidson College Touchdown Club Scholarship, which will be put toward his tuition.
Men’s swimming
Glenn Lasco (Mainland Regional) won the 100-yard backstroke in 51.66 for Lehigh in a 154-117 win over La Salle.
He also finished second in the 50 freestyle (21.43) and won the 100 free (46.75). Lasco and Joey Rogers (Mainland) also swam on the winning 400 free relay (3:06.58).
Cristian Bell (Egg Harbor Township) swam on the winning 200 medley relay (1:34.85) for Yale in a win over Southern Connecticut State.
Josh Atkins (Cumberland Regional) was second in the 200 free (1:58.66) for FDU-Florham in a 123-94 loss to Staten Island. He also swam on the second-place in the 200 free relay (1:41.6). Michael Illick (Middle Township) swam on the winning 200 medley relay (1:50.22), and was third in the 100 butterfly (1:00.97) and second in the 100 breaststroke (1:11.14).
