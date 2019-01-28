The Rowan University women’s swimming team won the New Jersey Athletic Conference championship Saturday.
Bailey Howarth (Egg Harbor Township H.S.) swam on Rowan’s winning 200 medley relay (1 minute, 50.91 seconds) and won the 200 backstroke (2:29.52). She added a third-place finish in the 100 breaststroke (1:09.69).
Klaudia Rzotkiewicz (EHT) won the 1-meter dive with 236.03 points. She added a second-place finish in the 3-meter dive (2:16.08).
Rowan improved to 8-2 overall and finished with a 5-0 conference record. It was the Profs’ third straight NJAC title and their 12th overall.
Maggie Wallace (Ocean City) was third in the 1,000 freestyle (10:06.82) for Indiana in a 187.5-11.5 win over Purdue.
Laura Patterson (Southern Regional) swam on Monmouth’s second-place 200 free relay (1:47.69) in a 151-118 loss to Sacred Heart.
Ryann Styer (Ocean City) swam on the host Gamecocks’ winning 200 free relay (1:33.65) during the South Carolina College Invitational.
Amanda Nunan (Ocean City) was second in both the 500 free (4:48.59) and the 1,000 free (9:41.64) for Tennessee in a 170-130 win over Georgia.
Sammy Boswell (Mainland) anchored Dickinson’s winning 200 medley relay (1:55.72) in a 57-32 win over McDaniel. She also won the 100 free (56.55) and was second in the 50 free (25.74).
In a 140-65 win over Washington College, Boswell anchored the winning 400 medley relay (4:12.04), was second in the 50 free (26.13) and third in the 100 free (56.57).
Melanie Milam (Vineland) won the 200 backstroke (2:18.43) and the 200 individual medley (2:18.44) for Stevenson in a 170-84 win over Arcadia. She was also second in the 50 free (26.03).
Ashley Lawler (Mainland) won the 3-meter dive (197.70 points) for William Paterson in a 72-63 win over Purchase.
In a 127-87 loss to Montclair State, she won the 3-meter dive (201.07) and was second in the 1-meter (198.00). On Jan. 21, prior to the Pioneers’ two meets last week, Lawler was named the NJAC Diver of the Week.
Men’s swimming
Joey Rogers (Mainland Regional) was third in the 100-yard freestyle (47.22 seconds) for Lehigh in a 149-145 win over Bucknell. He also took third in the 200 free (1:44.40) and swam on the winning 400 free relay (3:06.44).
Brandon McKenzie (St. Joseph’s Prep in Philadelphia; Brigantine resident) swam on Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s winning 200 medley relay (1:32.55) in a 215.5-80.5 win over Tufts.
He finished second in the 200 breaststroke (2:06.41) and first in the 100 breaststroke (57.93). Justin Liu (Mainland) swam on the winning 200 free relay (1:22.73).
Tyler Dorsett (Absegami) was second in the 1,000 freestyle (10:21.02), second in the 200 butterfly (2:01.89) and second in the 500 free (5:06.31) for Montclair State in a 159-124 win over Vassar College.
He also swam on the winning 400 free relay (3:20.52). In a 127-87 win over William Paterson, he won the 200 individual medley (2:06.53) and swam on the winning 200 medley relay (1:43.65).
Derek Kneisel (Mainland) was third in the 200 backstroke (2:00.78) for The College of New Jersey in a 167-133 loss to Rowan.
Gymnastics
Erin Howell (EHT) tallied a season-high 9.525 on the bars for Brown, which beat Southern Connecticut 192.850-189.625.
Wrestling
Rochester Institute of Technology competed at the John Reese Duals at Wilkes University, going 2-1. In a 37-10 win over Scranton, Isaiah Ocasio (Vineland) won an 11-0 major decision at 141 pounds, and Joe Cutugno (Atlantic City) won a 17-1 technical fall at 184. In a 21-19 loss to The College of New Jersey, Cutugno won a 6-2 decision. In a 50-3 win over Keyston, Cutugno won by forfeit.
Wilkes went 3-0 at the John Reese Duals. Nicholas Racanelli (Southern) picked up a pin in 36 seconds at 165 in a 36-12 win over Lackawanna. He also won a 7-0 decision in a 22-19 win over Oneonta.
Cody Dix (Egg Harbor Township) won a 5-2 decision at 149 in a 37-9 win over Penn State Behrend.
Zachary Goranson (Millville) won a 5-1 decision at 165 in Ursinus’ 20-18 loss to Muhlenberg.
Women’s indoor track and field
Mariah Hubbard (Absegami) was fifth in the triple jump (39 feet, 3.25 inches) for Monmouth at the Penn State National Open. At the Cornell Kane Invitational, Michaela Baker (Ocean City) ran on the second-place 4x400 relay.
Asia Young (Holy Spirit) was seventh in the long jump (5.76 meters) for Purdue at the Razorback Invitational at the University of Arkansas.
Kristin Siegle (Buena Regional) ran on Rider’s third-place distance medley relay (11:57.74) at the John Thomas Terrier Classic at Boston University.
Iyanla Kollock (Our Lady of Mercy) finished fifth in the 60 meter dash (7.78) and the 200 (25.12) for Rutgers at the Terrier Classic.
Melina Johnson (EHT) ran on Rowan’s third-place 4x400 relay (4:18.33) at the Covert Classic in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania. Kierston Johnson (Oakcrest) was sixth in the 60 (8.21) and sixth in the 200 (27.09).
Men’s indoor track and field
Julian Santana (Vineland) ran an IC4A-qualifying 22.14 in the 200 for Rider at the Terrier Classic in Boston.
DeShawn Lamar-Baldwin (Bridgeton) was sixth in the 400 (50.49) for Georgian Court at the Moravian College Indoor Meet. Dylan Breen (Lacey Township) was fourth in the shot put (6.70 meters).
Justin Bishop (Mainland) was second in the 400 (51.56) for Rowan at the Covert Classic. He was also on the second-place 4x400 relay (3:24.97.)
Esteban Delgado (Absegami) ran on Rowan’s third-place distance medley relay (11:05.50). Nick Simila (St. Augustine) took seventh in the 3,000 (9:10.42). Connor McBride (Southern) was 10th in the 5,000 (16:18.94).
Men’s volleyball
In Belmont Abbey’s 3-0 win over Coker, Brennan Davis (Southern) had 26 assists and two digs, Collin Lockwood (Southern) had four digs and Liam Maxwell (Southern) had six kills. In a 3-1 loss to King, Davis had 44 assists and 10 digs. Lockwood had four digs, and Maxwell had 17 kills and 14 digs.
