The Cumberland County College baseball team defeated Atlantic Cape Community College 12-6 in a Garden State Athletic Conference game Tuesday afternoon.
The nationally ranked Dukes improved to 19-2.
Oakcrest High School graduate Donnie Stone hit a two-run homer in the second inning for the Dukes.
The Mays Landing resident finished with three RBIs.
Ryan McIsaac (Millville) went 3 for 5, including a two-run home run for the winners. Vinny Napolitano added a three-run HR in the sixth.
Brian Bromley (2-0) pitched 42/3 innings of one-run ball to earn the win. He struck out three.
The National Junior College Athletic Association released its Division III poll Tuesday with the Dukes ranked second for the third straight week.
Cumberland will host Monroe College at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.