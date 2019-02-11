Two Stockton University women’s indoor track and field teammates received New Jersey Athletic Conference honors Monday.
Charlotte Leon, a sophomore, was selected as the Women’s Field Athlete of the Week, while freshman Jy’Asia Bivins was named Rookie of the Week.
Bivins placed first among 54 athletes in the long jump with a personal-best 5.42-meter leap at the Fastrack National Invite on Friday.
The freshman, who qualified for the Atlantic Region Championship to be held March 1-2, also placed 38th among 82 runners with a personal-best 8.16 in the 60 dash.
Leon won the weight throw among 47 with a toss of 14.21, a personal best for the sophomore. Leon made her winning throw on the first of her three attempts Friday.
Stockton will compete in the NJAC Indoor Championships at 4 p.m. Feb. 18 at Ocean Breeze Athletic Complex in Staten Island, New York.
