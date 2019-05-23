Stockton University mens lacrosse players Colin Wharton and Luc Swedlund were named All-America honorable mention by the United States Intercollegiate Lacrosse Association (USILA).
Wharton received the honor for the third straight year while Swedlund received the honor for the first time.
Both led Stockton to a program-best 18-3 record and the first conference championship in school history. The program made its first appearance in the NCAA Division III Tournament.
Swedlund had 100 goals and 18 assists for the Ospreys. The previous Stockton record for goals in a season was 66, set by Stockton Hall of Famer Kevin Louge in 1997.
Along with the All-American honorable mention, Wharton will finish his career by playing in the USILA Division III Senior All-Star game on 5 p.m. Friday in Sparks, Maryland.
