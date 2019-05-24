Two Stockton University softball players earned Eastern College Athletic Conference honors Friday.
Alexandra Cosenzo and Casey Schieda were chosen as All-ECAC honorable mentions. They are the first two Stockton softball players to garner ECAC honors since Dominique Dorris in 2015.
Cosenzo, a junior, hit .310 with three home runs and 28 RBIs. She added seven doubles and a triple. She was a first-team New Jersey Athletic Conference All-Star.
Schieda, a senior, led the team in batting average (.365) to go with 10 doubles, 25 walks and a .540 slugging percentage. She also led the team in hits (45), home runs (four) and RBIs (28). She was an NJAC second-teamer.
