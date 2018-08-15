Villanova University and Rowan University will both hold intrasquad scrimmages at Ocean City High School over the next couple of days.
For the second consecutive year, Villanova will hold their scrimmage at the school. The scrimmage is schedule to start at 10:30 a.m. on Friday.
While on Saturday at 10 a.m., Rowan will hold their annual Brown and Gold scrimmage at the high school for the seventh consecutive year.
"There are quite a few Villanovans who have houses down the shore so we came up with the idea last year to take a day and have an open practice or scrimmage at the beach," said Villanova coach Mark Ferrante. "This gives us a chance to connect with our fans who are enjoying the summer at the shore, and it also gives our team a break from the normal grind of preseason camp."
Following practice, the Villanova players will be available to sign autographs in front of the Music Pier.
The Wildcats return 27 letter winners and 16 started from last season’s squad which went 5-6 overall (3-5 in conference play). Villanova will begin their season on Saturday, Sept. 1 at Lincoln Financial Field against Temple University at noon.
Rowan went 4-6 (3-6 in conference) last season and were led by tri-captains Anthony Diorio, Kevin Stokes (Oakcrest) and Travelle Curry. Dioro was Rowan's top rusher last season with 152 carries for 649 yards and seven touchdowns. Stokes had 38 tackles, 18.5 for a loss and 6.5 sacks. Curry contributed 17 tackles in seven games.
Rowan will kick off their season on Thursday, Aug. 30 at Widener University starting at 7:37 p.m.
