OCEAN CITY — The sounds of pads colliding and whistles starting drills filled the salty air at Ocean City High School’s football field as Villanova University hosted its second annual Blue and White scrimmage Friday.
The intrasquad practice saw the team split into both sides of the field as a drone took footage of the practice from the blue sky.
The stands at Carey Stadium filled with fans enjoying the beautiful weather and sea breeze. Jay Wright, coach of Villanova’s NCAA championship men’s basketball team, also attended.
Villanova, an NCAA Division I Football Championship Subdivision program, went 5-6 overall (3-5 in the Colonial Athletic Association) in 2017. The Wildcats, who also were set to host an autograph session on the Boardwalk after the scrimmage, are ranked 19th nationally in the STATS FCS preseason Top 25 poll.
Jeff Steeb, a Holy Spirit graduate from the Sweetwater section of Mullica Township, watched from the sideline after suffering a minor injury during training camp.
“It’s awesome, especially being a local guy and getting to see my family,” Steeb said about his second trip with the team to Ocean City.
“It’s great feeling, the ocean breeze, which you don’t get up on the mainland. A lot of alumni from Villanova are down here, and it’s a good event to spread the brand.”
Steeb is a senior captain for the Wildcats. Last season, the linebacker had 91 total tackles, second most on the team, including eight for a loss. He had a team-best five sacks, three pass breakups, a forced fumble and one interception.
“I was a captain in high school, so you know about the responsibility that comes with it,” Steeb said.
“You really start to understand once you get to college. The fact that I was voted a captain by the team lets you know the guys are really relying on you. It’s a good thing, humbling, and you have to understand that responsibility that comes with it.”
Villanova coach Mark Ferrante said the Ocean City event is “a nice change of scenery for the guys.”
Ferrante is entering his second season as Wildcats coach after 18 seasons as an assistant under Andy Talley.
“We advertised (the Carey Stadium event) a bit more this year and had a nice turnout. When you get into the camp every day, you start to lose track of what day of the week it is. To bring them down here and change the scenery with a different venue, it’s a positive. The guys also look forward to it.”
Villanova returns 27 letterwinners and 16 starters from last season’s squad. They begin their season at noon Saturday, Sept. 1 at Lincoln Financial Field against Temple University.
“We have a good nucleus coming back with some of the guys who were starters last year or guys that were injured and are back now. It looks like some of the younger guys are having a good camp, and we’ll have some depth in our freshman and sophomore class, which is always a positive.”
The Wildcats likely will make the Ocean City scrimmage an annual event, Ferrante said.
“I’ll always ask the team and coaching staff before, and as long as they’re on board with it, then we’ll do it. It was an easy trip down here, and it’s been good. I think we’ll do this each year now.”
Qwashin Townsel, a St. Joseph graduate from Egg Harbor Township who was the 2017 Press Player of the Year, is on the Wildcats’ roster as a freshman linebacker. ... Nathan Fondacaro (St. Augustine Prep) is a freshman punter/place kicker Nathan Fondacaro (St. Augustine Prep). ... Paul Meduri (St. Augustine Prep) is a sophomore offensive lineman.
