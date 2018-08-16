The Villanova and Rowan football teams will each hold intrasquad scrimmages at Ocean City High School this weekend.
For the second consecutive year, Villanova will scrimmage at the school’s football field starting at 10:30 a.m. Friday until about noon.
At 10 a.m. Saturday, Rowan will hold their annual Brown and Gold scrimmage for the seventh consecutive year.
“There are quite a few Villanovans who have houses down the shore, so we came up with the idea last year to take a day and have an open practice or scrimmage at the beach,” said Villanova coach Mark Ferrante in a statement. “This gives us a chance to connect with our fans who are enjoying the summer at the shore, and it also gives our team a break from the normal grind of preseason camp.”
Following practice, several Villanova players will sign autographs in front of the Music Pier.
Villanova, an NCAA Division I FCS program, returns 27 letter winners and 16 starters from last season’s squad that went 5-6 overall (3-5 in the Colonial Athletic Association). Villanova will begin their season at noon Saturday, Sept. 1 at Lincoln Financial Field against Temple University.
Senior linebacker Jeff Steeb, a Holy Spirit High School graduate, is one of Villanova’s captains. Former Press Player of the Year Qwashin Townsel, a St. Joseph High School graduate from Egg Harbor Township, is on the roster as a freshman linebacker along with freshman punter/place kicker Nathan Fondacaro (St. Augustine Prep).
Division III Rowan went 4-6 (3-6 in the New Jersey Athletic Conference conference) last season and were led by tri-captains Anthony Diorio, Kevin Stokes (Oakcrest) and Travelle Curry. Dioro was Rowan’s top rusher last season with 152 carries for 649 yards and seven touchdowns. Stokes had 38 tackles, 18.5 for a loss and 6.5 sacks. Curry contributed 17 tackles in seven games.
The team’s 2018 roster lists 14 other players from Press-area teams.
Rowan will kick off their season at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 30 at Widener University.
