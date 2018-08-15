Cumberland County College hired former Vineland High School standout Magic Mears as its next softball coach.
Next season, Cumberland will return three key players in Katryna Arbelo, Megan Culley and Breanna Suppi, who all received Conference player of the week honors during the 2018 season.
"Having skilled returning players will help me out tremendously," Mears said. "They will have valuable experience, and having strong knowledge of what to expect in 2019 will be extremely helpful to me."
Mears, 36, was a standout on the baseball during this time at Vineland. In 2001, Mears was named Press Player of the year. He also played professional baseball with the Sussex Skyhawks and the Atlantic City Surf.
"I truly believe my experience will help me in this new position," Mears said. "Personally reaching the next level will assist me in helping the student-athletes on their path because I've been through what they are about to embark on. It's an exciting time, but it's also an anxious time. I'll be sure to encourage them when needed and guide them through the tough situations."
In addition to this baseball career, Mears also competed in Mixed Martial Arts events. Mears retired from MMA in 2018 to begin coaching the South Jersey Mayhem softball team.
"After reaching the 2015 Women's College World Series, our program has been hungry to make a return trip ever since and we believe Magic can lead us there," said Keith Gorman, Director of Student Life and Athletics at the school. "Not only was he an accomplished athlete and a successful coach on the travel circuit, but most importantly, he is a good citizen and a role model for our student-athletes. His energy and work ethic will be tremendous assets for our softball program and the Athletic Department."
