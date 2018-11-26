Freshman Caleb Fields has been making the most of his playing time for the Bowling Green University men’s basketball team.
Fields scored six in Bowling Green’s 81-79 win over Hampton. He had five points and two rebounds in an 82-67 loss to Detroit Mercy.
The Wildwood Catholic High School graduate from Cape May Court House is averaging 2.8 points and 10.2 minutes in six games. The Falcons are 4-3.
Fields was The Press Co-Boys Basketball Player of the Year last season, along with Atlantic City's Raymond Bethea Jr, now at Howard.
Bethea Jr. scored three in Howard’s 97-76 loss to Little Rock. He scored nine in an 86-84 win over Cal Baptist.
Bethea Jr. is averaging 5.3 points per game through seven games for the Bison (5-2).
Sa’eed Nelson (St. Augustine Prep) had 18 points, seven rebounds and four assists in American’s 73-69 win over Maryland-Baltimore County.
Tyler Jones (Holy Spirit) had four points and three rebounds in Maryland Eastern Shore’s 77-52 win over Central Penn.
Osun Osunniyi (Mainland Regional) grabbed four rebounds and had an assist in St. Bonaventure’s 75-65 win over Georgia State. He had three points and two rebounds in a 72-52 loss to Boise State and three points and four rebounds in a 61-49 loss to Akron.
Peyton Mortellite (Hammonton) scored three in Bloomsburg’s 82-71 loss to Holy Family.
Ed McWade (Wildwood Catholic) had five points, two rebounds and an assist in Chestnut Hill’s 107-70 loss to West Chester.
Peyton Wejnert (Southern Regional) had 21 points and 11 rebounds in Pace’s 73-69 win over Saint Rose. He had 19 points, eight rebounds and three steals in a 70-55 win over Mercy.
Tanner Kerr (Middle Township) had 11 points and 12 rebounds in University of the Sciences’ 67-62 win over Southern Connecticut State. He had 14 points, five rebounds and three steals in a 79-64 loss to Indiana (Pennsylvania) and six points and six rebounds in an 82-54 loss to Pitt-Johnstown.
Gabe Michnya (Mainland) scored 15 in Bryn Athyn’s 89-71 loss to Penn State Brandywine.
DJ Smith (Wildwood Catholic) scored 16, and Trey Smith (Wildwood Catholic) had 12 points and six rebounds in Cabrini’s 85-84 win over Rosemont.
Divine Anderson (Pleasantville) had three points and two rebounds in Centenary’s 80-76 loss to Brooklyn. He had nine points and three steals in a 75-62 loss to Drew.
Nate Aldrich (St. Augustine) had 20 points and 15 rebounds in a 71-67 loss to Saint Elizabeth. In a 75-62 win over Centenary, Aldrich had 18 points, 12 rebounds and three assists. Drew Gallagher (Holy Spirit) added three points.
In Elizabethtown’s 85-74 win over Lebanon Valley, Ethan Dubois (Southern) had 19 points, five steals, five assists and two rebounds. Younger brother Jake Dubois (Southern) added four points and three rebounds.
Matt Sommers (Holy Spirit) had seven points, three rebounds and two assists in Gwynedd Mercy’s 65-56 loss to Arcadia.
Jonathan Hevalow (Atlantic Christian) had six points and four rebounds in Rowan’s 86-75 win over Rutgers-Camden. For Rutgers-Camden, Trai Greer (Middle Township) had 16 points, six rebounds and six assists.
Jake O’Neill (Mainland) had two points, three rebounds and three blocks in Ursinus’ 78-69 win over Haverford.
Pat Holden (Lower Cape May Regional) scored 14 in Widener’s 84-74 loss to Scranton.
Women’s basketball
Lauren Holden (Lower Cape May) had 14 points and three rebounds in Fordham’s 78-70 win over Ball State. She had nine points, four rebounds, two assists and two steals in a 65-57 win over Washington. She had three points and three assists in a 72-54 loss to Texas.
In Georgian Court’s 76-59 loss to Mercy, Destiny Thompson (Bridgeton) had 14 points, three rebounds and two assists, and Lauryn Fields (Middle Township) scored six. In an 86-55 loss to Assumption, Thompson had 17 points, six rebounds and four blocks, and Fields added three points and two rebounds.
Alexis Harrison (Millville) had four points and four rebounds in Goldey-Beacom’s 75-65 win over Millersville. She had nine points and seven rebounds in a 77-58 loss to New York Institute of Technology.
Gabby Boggs (Mainland) had 12 points, 11 rebounds and three blocks in Albright’s 56-44 win over Immaculata. She had six points, 11 rebounds two assists, two blocks and two steals in a 66-61 win over Rowan.
Dej’hanee McNeal (Lower Cape May) had nine points and five rebounds in Alvernia’s 67-40 win over Cedar Crest.
Cassidy Gallagher (Holy Spirit) had five points, four assists and two rebounds in Cabrini’s 73-64 win over Rosemont.
Dakota Hitchner (Atlantic Christian) had seven points, six assists and four rebounds in Cairn’s 77-63 loss to Penn State-Abington.
Megan Stafford (Mainland) had 15 points and eight rebounds in Catholic’s 72-44 win over St. Mary’s. She had six points, seven rebounds, four steals and two assists in an 81-54 loss to New Paltz.
Ashley Toner (Barnegat) had 11 points, three rebounds and three assists in Emerson’s 91-43 win over Wentworth.
Shannon McCoy (Barnegat) grabbed 11 rebounds and scored two in Kean’s 77-46 win over New Jersey City.
Ashley Kline (Pinelands Regional) had three points and five rebounds in Lebanon Valley’s 78-67 win over Penn State Harrisburg.
Eva Sodaitis (Absegami) had seven points and six rebounds in Muhlenberg’s 53-47 win over Dickinson.
In Rowan’s 91-81 win over Rutgers-Camden, Olivia Rulon (Wildwood Catholic) had seven points, six assists and five rebounds. Jazlyn Duverglas (Cedar Creek) added six points and three assists. In a 66-61 loss to Albright, Rulon had nine points and three rebounds. Duverglas added five points and three rebounds.
Mackenzie McCracken (Wildwood) had 10 points and five rebounds in Widener’s 75-69 win over Neumann. She had 10 points and three rebounds in an 84-76 win over Marywood.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.