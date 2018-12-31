Bowling Green State University freshman Caleb Fields had an early career-high game in scoring for the men’s basketball team Sunday.
Fields, a 2018 Wildwood Catholic High School graduate from Cape May Court House, started and scored 24 points in a 94-80 win over UT Martin. He went 6 for 7 from 3-point range.
The 6-foot-2, 185-pound guard added a career-best four assists to go with two rebounds and two steals in the win.
Fields, who was The Press Boys Basketball Co-Player of the Year last season, is averaging 4.8 points in 11 games for the Falcons (8-5). He is averaging 16 minutes per game.
Sa’eed Nelson (St. Augustine Prep) had seven points and three rebounds in American’s 71-67 overtime loss to George Washington.
Raymond Bethea Jr. (Atlantic City) had four points and five rebounds in Howard’s 102-67 loss to Georgetown.
Tyler Jones (Holy Spirit) scored six in Maryland Eastern’s Shore’s 85-40 loss to Virginia Tech.
Osun Osunniyi (Mainland Regional) had four points, seven rebounds and three blocks in St. Bonaventure’s 81-47 loss to Syracuse.
Peyton Wejnert (Southern Regional) had 20 points and nine rebounds in Pace’s 88-80 loss to Post.
Gabe Michnya (Mainland) had 10 points, two rebounds and two assists in Bryn Athyn’s 90-71 win over DeSales.
In Cabrini’s 92-74 loss to The College of New Jersey, DJ Smith (Wildwood Catholic) had nine points, four rebounds and two steals. His brother Trey Smith (Wildwood Catholic) had seven points and five assists, and Pat Costa (Hammonton) scored two.
In a 95-66 loss to Washington & Lee, DJ Smith had six points and two rebounds, and Trey Smith added three assists, three steals and two rebounds.
Divine Anderson (Pleasantville) had five points, four rebounds and two assists in Centenary’s 78-75 win over New Rochelle. He had eight points, seven rebounds and three assists in an 88-71 win over Medgar Evers.
In Drew’s 93-60 win over Stockton, Nate Aldrich (St. Augustine) had eight points and nine rebounds. Drew Gallagher (Holy Spirit) had three points, three rebounds and five assists, and Mathew Capozzoli (Wildwood Catholic) scored two. In an 84-50 loss to Randolph-Macon, Aldrich had six points and five rebounds, and Gallagher added three points.
Ethan Dubois (Southern) had two points, five rebounds, three assists and three steals in Elizabethtown’s 67-55 win over John Jay.
Matt Sommers (Holy Spirit) had 17 points, three steals and two rebounds in Gwynedd Mercy’s 92-78 loss to Tufts. He had four points, three rebounds and two assists in a 91-83 win over Bates.
C.J. Barnes (Holy Spirit) had 15 points and six rebounds in Moravian’s 96-69 win over Virginia Wesleyan.
Trai Greer (Middle Township) had 15 points, three rebounds, three assists and two steals in Rutgers-Camden’s 96-54 loss to Baruch.
Women’s basketball
Lauren Holden (Lower Cape May Regional) had 11 points and six assists in Fordham’s 72-64 win over Maine. She had 13 points, three assists and two rebounds in a 61-49 win over Middle Tennessee.
Alexis Harrison (Millville) had six points, three blocks, two rebounds and a steal in Goldey-Beacom’s 62-52 loss to New Haven.
Gabby Boggs (Mainland) five points, nine rebounds and three steals in Albright’s 48-46 win over Ursinus.
Dej’hanee McNeal (Lower Cape May) had five points and five rebounds in Alvernia’s 66-45 loss to Penn State-Harrisburg.
Cassidy Gallagher (Holy Spiriti) had seven points and three rebounds in Cabrini’s 72-61 win over New Paltz State.
Megan Stafford (Mainland) had five points, five rebounds and five steals in Catholic’s 67-37 win over Wesley. She had 14 points, eight rebounds, three steals and two assists in a 67-44 win over Neumann.
Shannon McCoy (Barnegat) had 19 points and six rebounds in Kean’s 73-55 loss to Marymount.
Ashley Kline (Pinelands Regional) had three points, seven rebounds and five assists in Lebanon Valley’s 62-59 win over York.
Olivia Rulon (Wildwood Catholic) had 12 points, three rebounds, two assists and two steals in Rowan’s 63-58 loss to Drew.
Wrestling
Brown senior C.J. LaFragola (St. Joseph) placed sixth at 184 pounds at the 56th annual Ken Kraft Midlands Championships in Hoffman Estates, Illinois.
LaFragola went 3-1 during the first day, including victories by 12-3 major decision and decisions of 6-5 and 9-7. On the second day, he won back-to-back decisions, 16-10 and 10-3, before a 12-2 major decision loss put him in the fifth-place match. He dropped a 4-3 decision to finish sixth, going 5-3 during the tournament.
Rochester Institute of Technology senior Joe Cutugno (Atlantic City) placed second at 184 at the Citrus Open in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, going 3-1.
He won 7-2 and 7-4 decisions to advance to the semifinals. He won that by a pin and then dropped a 3-2 decision in the championship bout.
