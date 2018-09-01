Senior running back Wes Hills (Wildwood H.S.) rushed for 164 yards on 21 carries with a touchdown in his debut with NCAA Division II Slippery Rock University in a 38-31 win over Kentucky State on Saturday.
Here's a look at the rest of local performers playing for Division I, II and III programs.
Division I
LB Jeff Steeb (Villanova), one of the captains on defense, had two tackles in Villanova's 19-17 win over Temple. Temple running back Ryquell Armstead (Millville) rushed for 31 yards on 11 carries.
WR De'quan Bowman (Millville) had a 4-yard carry in Texas Tech's 47-27 loss to Ole Miss.
DL Justin Kennedy (St. Joseph) had a tackle in Central Connecticut State 42-6 loss to Ball State on Thursday.
Division II
DL Noah Harris-Lyles (Atlantic City) had three tackles in Gannon’s 35-32 loss to Southern Connecticut State on Thursday.
DB Chase Stephenson (Lacey Township) had a tackle in Kutztown's 32-28 win over Assumption.
WR Chris Dolan (Absegami) had two receptions for 26 yards in Millersville’s 23-10 loss to Pace on Thursday. For Pace, K Pat Davis (Lacey Township) was 3 for 3 in field goals, had five kickoffs with a 57-yard average and added two PATs. OL Nick Lyon (Absegami) started at right tackle.
LB Ahmad Jones (Atlantic City) had a tackle in Shepherd's 35-33 loss to Notre Dame College.
Division III
FS Cappadonna Miller (Bridgeton) had 12 tackles in Wesley’s 34-10 win over Delaware Valley on Thursday. TE Rick Hess (Oakcrest) had a 21-yard reception and LB Dante Daniel (Holy Spirit) had two tackles. For Delaware Valley, DL Christian Snowden (St. Joseph) had three tackles and DL Mike Merlino (St. Joseph) had two tackles.
LB John Searight (Absegami) had four tackles in Dickinson's 16-10 loss to Washington and Lee.
DB George DiBiase (Buena Regional) had three tackles, including one for a loss, and a pass breakup in FDU-Florham’s 35-21 win over The College of New Jersey. LB Victor Mahar (Ocean City) had two tackles, including half of a sack, and RB Robert Blakely (Vineland) had five rushing yards on five carries.
For TCNJ in its loss to FDU-Florham, QB Andrew Donoghue (Ocean City) completed 12 of 25 passes for 178 yards and a touchdown and two interceptions. LB Gavin Liepe (Holy Spirit) had six tackles, including one for a loss, and DB Sam Jackson (Mainland Regional) added a tackle.
WR Dylan Mento (Hammonton) had three receptions for 41 yards in Gallaudet's 26-21 loss to Alvernia.
DT Donovan Bennett (Vineland) had two tackles in Gettysburg's 34-17 loss to Bridgewater.
DB R.J. D'Amico (St. Augustine Prep) had two tackles in Ithaca's 38-14 win over Saint Vincent.
LB Dan Walsh (Ocean City) had a team-high seven tackles, including one for a loss and half a sack, in Merchant Marine's 30-9 win over Misericordia.
DL Chris Henchy (Absegami) made 14 tackles in Rowan’s 41-34 double overtime win over Widener on Thursday. DE Kevin Stokes (Oakcrest) had five tackles, DB Malachi Winters (Hammonton) had eight tackles and two pass breakups and DB Ryan Swenson (Mainland) and DB Naji Hart (Oakcrest) each had a tackle. P Christian Ireland (Egg Harbor Township) averaged 39.2 yards over six punts, including one inside the 20-yard line.
OL George Morton (Mainland) started at tackle for Salisbury, which racked up 662 yards of total offense in a 48-14 win over Albright on Friday.
QB Jose Tabora (St. Augustine) completed 22 of 38 passes for 238 yards in Wilkes' 28-24 loss to Hartwick. He threw for three touchdowns and also rushed for 61 yards on 13 carries.
