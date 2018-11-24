Senior running back Wes Hills led the Slippery Rock University football team to another playoff win Saturday.

Hills, a 2014 Wildwood High School graduate, scored three touchdowns in a 59-20 win over New Haven in the second round of the NCAA Division II tournament.

He rushed for 188 yards on 23 carries. He scored on runs on 3, 9 and 39 yards, respectively.

Hills has enjoyed an monster final collegiate season. The Delaware transfer has 1,560 yards rushing (6.9 yards per carry) and 16 rushing touchdowns in 11 games. He also has 25 receptions for 172 yards.

Saturday's win was the second straight road victory for seventh-seeded Slippery Rock (11-2), which will now face top-seeded Notre Dame (Ohio) in the national quarterfinal next Saturday.

For New Haven, DB Miles Pease (St. Joseph) and DB Mark Clements (Oakcrest) each had six tackles. Pease also had a tackle for a loss.

Note: Florida Atlantic's, Rutgers' and Temple's games ended too late for this edition. To see how area athletes from those teams did, go to PressofAC.com/Sports.

