Running back Wes Hills’ season ended earlier than he had hoped when Slippery Rock University was ousted from the NCAA Division II playoffs on Saturday, but his excellent season has not gone unnoticed.
Hills, a 2013 Wildwood High School graduate, was named to the D-II Conference Commissioner’s Association All-Region team in Super Region One on Monday.
Hills also accepted an invitation to play in the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl, the university announced in a statement Monday. He will play at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California, on Jan. 19.
“We’re thrilled for Wes,” Slippery Rock coach Shawn Lutz said in the statement. “We recruited him hard and told him if he chose Slippery Rock that he would have a great chance to lead our offense and attract a lot of attention from the NFL. He bought into everything we did, loved his teammates and served as a vocal leader of our program.”
The NFLPA Collegiate Bowl is considered one of three major postseason showcase games for NFL prospects.
The invitation includes a week-long, all-expenses paid trip and luxury accommodations in the Los Angeles area.
Hills also will have the opportunity to work with current and former NFL coaching staffs while there.
Former NFL coaches Mike Tice and Chuck Pagano will serve as honorary head coaches.
Hills finished with a single-season program record 1,734 rushing yards to go with 17 rushing touchdowns.
In his final game for Slippery Rock, Hills rushed for 154 yards on 19 carries with a touchdown in a 21-17 loss to Notre Dame College (Ohio) in the third round of the D-II tournament.
Women’s swimming
Stevenson University junior Melanie Milam picked up three wins, including a school record, for the women’s swimming team Saturday.
Milam, a 2016 Vineland High School graduate, won the 100-yard individual medley in 1 minute, 4.22 seconds in a 113-85 win over Lebanon Valley. She broke the previous mark by 1.02 seconds.
She also showed her versatility, taking first in the 100 backstroke (1:04.13) and in the 1,000 freestyle (11:41.08).
Aly Chain (Ocean City) was second in the 50 freestyle (23.92) for Iona at the Hounds Invitational at Loyola. She swam on the second-place 200 free (1:36.40) and second-place 400 free (3:33.40) relays, and took fourth in the 100 butterfly (57.53).
Leenah Sarhan (Egg Harbor Township) tied for 20th in the 200 breaststroke (2:35.38) for Rider at the Bruno Invite in Providence, Rhode Island.
Amanda Nunan (Ocean City) took second in the 1,650 free in 16:05.34, the fourth-fastest time in Tennessee history at the Tennessee Invitational.
Tori DeLusant (Oakcrest) swam on Cabrini’s winning 200 free relay (1:50.90) at a tri-meet — a 115-89 win over Elizabethtown and a 112-92 loss to Bryn Mawr. In a 142-120 win over Alfred State, she won the 400 individual medley (5:19.66).
Sammy Boswell (Mainland) was second in the 50 free (25.95) in Dickinson’s 109-96 win over Messiah. She also anchored the second-place 200 medley relay (1:53.43) and was third in the 100 free (57.52).
At the two-day Gettysburg Invitational, she swam on the 400 free relay which took fourth (3:39.13), the third-place 200 medley relay (1:50.84), the third-place 200 free relay (1:41.78) and the fourth-place 400 medley relay (4:12.30).
EHT graduates Bailey Howarth and Klaudia Rzotkiewicz competed for Rowan at the WPI Gompei Invitational in Worcester, Massachusetts. Howarth was second in the 200 breaststroke (2:22.31) and swam on the third-place 200 medley relay (1:47.58), while Rzotkiewicz placed 10th in the 3-meter dive (338.60 points).
On the second day, Howarth swam on the third-place 400 medley relay (3:53.23) and was fifth in the 100 breaststroke, while Rzotkiewicz was 12th in the 1-meter dive (344.24).
Ashley Lawler (Mainland) won the 1-meter (198 points) and 3-meter (191.25) dives for William Paterson in a 111-85 win over Immaculata.
Men’s swimming
Glenn Lasco (Mainland Regional) swam a personal-best 1 minute, 54.96 seconds in the 200-yard freestyle for Lehigh at the U.S. Winter National Championships in Greensboro, North Carolina.
Josh Atkins (Cumberland Regional) swam on FDU-Florham’s 800 free relay that took fourth (7:49.49) at the Drew Invitational. He also swam on the fourth-place 400 free relay (3:30.28).
Justin Liu (Mainland) and Brandon McKenzie (Brigantine resident) swam on Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s 200 medley relay team that broke a pool record (1:29.97) to win the event at the MIT Invitational.
Liu also swam on the winning 400 free relay. McKenzie took third in the 200 individual medley (1:53.69).
Derek Kneisel (Mainland) was second in the 200 backstroke (1:55) for host The College of New Jersey at the TCNJ Invitational.
Women’s indoor track and field
Mariah Hubbard (Absegami) won the triple jump among collegiate participants (38 feet, 2.75 inches) for Monmouth at the OceanFirst Bank Center Classic in West Long Branch. She also took third in the 60-meter hurdles (9.41 seconds).
New Jersey Institute of Technology freshman Sara Wells (Barnegat) set the school freshman record in the shot put with a throw of 11.17 meters at the Fast Track Metro Season Opener in Staten Island, New York.
Quinn Bithell (Lower Cape May Regional) came in third in the high jump (1.60) for Rider at the Fast Track Season Opener. Joshonda Johnson (Absegami) was second in the 400 (58.05).
Alexa Weber (Ocean City) ran on the second-place 4x800 relay for Saint Joseph’s (10:24.92) at the Eastern College Athletic Conference Championships. She was also 15th in the mile (5:51.80).
Men’s indoor track and field
Alex Dessoye (EHT) won the 500 (1:05.33), and twin brother Robert Dessoye (EHT) was second (1:05.39) for host Bucknell at the Bison Opener.
The brothers also ran on the second-place 4x400 relay (3:24.29).
Alvin Abraham (EHT) ran on Rider’s winning 4x400 relay (3:17.82) at the Fast Track Metro Season Opener in Staten Island, New York. Shaq Boyd (EHT) was third in the 60 hurdles (8.67).
Dayquon Murray (Hammonton) finished third in the 60 dash (7.15) for Rowan at the Fast Track Metro Season Opener.
Justin Bishop (Mainland) was third in the 400 (49.87). John Nguyen (Absegami) was fourth in the 60 hurdles (8.88). Esteban Delgado (Absegami) was seventh in the 800 (2:02.60).
Brandon Truong (EHT) finished 11th in the shot put (11.55) for Stevens Institute of Technology at the TCNJ Invitational.
Wrestling
Castleton freshman Owen Kretschmer (Southern) finished third at 125 pounds at the Ted Reese Invitational in Gorham, Maine. He won his first match via pin (1:17) but dropped the next in a 3-0 decision. He won by pin and a 10-1 major decision to take third place.
Joe Cutugno (Atlantic City) went 4-1, placing second at 184 for Rochester Institute of Technology at the RIT Wrestling Invitational. He won a 12-4 major decision and advanced to the semifinal with two more wins.
After winning a 4-1 decision, he lost the final in overtime.
Also competing for RIT was Isaiah Ocasio (Vineland), who finished fourth at 141. After losing his opening bout, he went on a five-match winning streak before dropping the third-place bout.
Cody Dix (Egg Harbor Township), at 149, earned a pin in 1:49 for Wilkes in a 35-16 win over Southern Virginia. Nick Racanelli (Southern), at 165, won by fall (1:15) in the win over Southern Virginia and by fall (4:42) in a 34-8 win over McDaniel.
