William Paterson University’s Sean Smith scored 35 points to lead the Pioneers men’s basketball team to an 80-71 win over visiting Stockton University on Saturday in Wayne.
William Paterson improved to 7-3 and improved to 4-1 in the New Jersey Athletic Conference. Stockton fell to 4-3 overall and 3-2 in the conference.
Brandon Hamilton led the Ospreys with 18 points and had two steals. Freshman Kyion Flanders (Wildwood H.S.) scored 16 points. Keenan Williams Jr. added 12 points, while Tariq Baker scored eight and Steve Ferebee (Absegami) added five rebounds and two steals.
Smith shot 8 for 15 from the field and was 14 for 15 from the foul line. Myles McLeod had 15 points and 10 rebounds. The Pioneers led 37-30 at halftime.
Flanders hit a layup and a foul shot with 13 minutes, 23 seconds left in the second half to cut the lead to 48-45. William Paterson went on a 15-4 run to stay on top.
Stockton hosts Kean at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City.
Stockton women’s basketball: The Ospreys lost to host William Paterson 76-69 in an NJAC game.
The Pioneers built a 59-40 lead after three quarters and held on to win. Stockton outscored William Paterson 29-17 in the fourth quarter. McKenna Forry (Hammonton) hit a jumper in the lane for the Ospreys to cut the lead to 71-67 with 38 seconds left, but the Pioneers scored the next five points.
Stockton dropped to 1-8 overall and 0-5 NJAC. William Paterson improved to 4-5 overall and 2-3 in the conference.
Emily Donzanti led the Ospreys with 16 points and six assists. Natalie Miller scored 13 points and had a team-high eight rebounds, while Kirsten Flournoy added 12 points. Lajerah Wright (Atlantic City) and Forry had nine and eight points, respectively. Miller and Wright each had two blocks.
Julie Rovito had 17 points and four steals for William Paterson, and Alisa Giordano and Brianna Brooks each had 11 points.
Stockton hosts Kean at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
