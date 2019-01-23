The Stockton University women’s basketball team beat Rutgers-Camden 73-66 on the road Wednesday night.
The Ospreys improved to 5-14 overall and 2-10 in the New Jersey Athletic Conference. Rutgers-Camden fell to 11-8 overall with a 6-6 NJAC record.
Junior guard Lajerah Wright (Atlantic City H.S.) finished with 11 points, 14 rebounds and three assists to lead the Ospreys.
Junior forward Raquel Harris-Scott had 17 points and six rebounds. Senior forward April Peterson had 12 points and 11 rebounds to lead the Ospreys. Freshman guard Emily Donzanti had 15 points and eight assists.
The Ospreys took the lead for good in the second quarter. They went into the half up 31-28 and managed to push the lead to 11 multiple times in the second half.
They outscored Rutgers-Camden 42-38 in the second half.
Stockton will host William Paterson in another NJAC matchup 1 p.m. Saturday.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.