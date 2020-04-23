Egg Harbor Township Tori Szrom and Catcher Kaitlyn Riggs hug as EHT defeated North Hunterdon 3-2. Softball: Group 4 Final, Egg Harbor Township vs. North Hunterdon at Kean University on 6/3/2017 ( Larry Murphy | For the Press)
Egg Harbor pitcher Tori Szrom and catcher Kaitlyn Riggs celebrate their win over North Hunterdon on Saturday to win the first state championship in the program’s history. For more photos from the game go to
EHT’s Emily MacNeil is safe at home plate during their South Jersey Group IV finals game against Rancocas Valley held at Egg Harbor Township High School in Egg Harbor Township Wednesday, May 31, 2017. Dave Griffin / for the Press
The Eagles’ Kaitlyn Riggs slides safely into home plate as Millville’s Rian Eigenmann stretches to try to make the tag during their Cape-Atlantic League American Division game Thursday in Egg Harbor Township. Below, Emily MacNeil looks to make a play for EHT. The Eagles improved to 12-0 and have won 36 of their past 37 games dating to 2016.
Egg Harbor Township’s Emily MacNeil #14 attempts to make a catch against Millville’s during softball game at Egg Harbor Township High School Thursday May 4, 2017. (The Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer)
Egg Harbor Township's Tori Szrom #12 deliver a pitch against Brick Memorial during South Jersey Group IV second round softball playoff game at Egg Harbor Township High School Tuesday May, 23, 2017. (The Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer)
Egg Harbor Township Tori Szrom and Catcher Kaitlyn Riggs hug as EHT defeated North Hunterdon 3-2. Softball: Group 4 Final, Egg Harbor Township vs. North Hunterdon at Kean University on 6/3/2017 ( Larry Murphy | For the Press)
Larry Murphy / for the press
Egg Harbor pitcher Tori Szrom and catcher Kaitlyn Riggs celebrate their win over North Hunterdon on Saturday to win the first state championship in the program’s history. For more photos from the game go to
HSLive.me
.
Larry Murphy / for the press
EHT’s Emily MacNeil is safe at home plate during their South Jersey Group IV finals game against Rancocas Valley held at Egg Harbor Township High School in Egg Harbor Township Wednesday, May 31, 2017. Dave Griffin / for the Press
Dave Griffin
The Eagles’ Kaitlyn Riggs slides safely into home plate as Millville’s Rian Eigenmann stretches to try to make the tag during their Cape-Atlantic League American Division game Thursday in Egg Harbor Township. Below, Emily MacNeil looks to make a play for EHT. The Eagles improved to 12-0 and have won 36 of their past 37 games dating to 2016.
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Egg Harbor Township’s Emily MacNeil #14 attempts to make a catch against Millville’s during softball game at Egg Harbor Township High School Thursday May 4, 2017. (The Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer)
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Softball player of the year Tori Szrom of Egg Harbor Township Friday June 16, 2017. (The Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer)
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Egg Harbor Township's Tori Szrom #12 deliver a pitch against Brick Memorial during South Jersey Group IV second round softball playoff game at Egg Harbor Township High School Tuesday May, 23, 2017. (The Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer)
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Press employee Michael McGarry, Tuesday April 13 2010 (The Press of Atlantic City / Ben Fogletto)
The Egg Harbor Township High School softball team won the state Group IV title in 2017.
Three years later, the Eagles won again, as Press of Atlantic City readers voted them the Greatest High School Team Since 2000.
In both victories, the Eagles united their diverse and wide-spread town and showed us exactly what we miss about high school sports during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It was cool to be a part of (the greatest team contest),” said Emily MacNeil, who played center field for the 2017 Eagles, “and bring back our township again.”
MacNeil says she remembers every detail of the 2017 season.
EHT finished 23-1, beating North Hunterdon 2-1 to win the state Group IV championship at Kean University. The only loss came to Lodi Immaculate in the first round of the Tournament of Champions.
“I remember winning the state championship and running into my teammates,” MacNeil said. “We were all kind of looking at each other and breaking down in tears together. We realized it had all actually paid off.”
It wasn’t just that the Eagles won. It was how they won.
Most of the Eagles grew up playing together on town youth teams. Even today, when they come home from college, the girls will gather at a local batting cage to take some swings.
“We just played with a lot of passion,” said Tori Szrom, who pitched for the Eagles and was The Press 2017 Softball Player of the Year. “It was the chemistry we had. The drive we had to win. We knew we just had to find a way.”
EHT’s late-season and playoff games drew huge crowds. The Eagles had a knack for pulling out thrilling, late-inning wins. Three of their six playoff victories were by one run.
Kaitlyn Riggs, the EHT catcher, singled in the tying run in the sixth inning and hit a game-winning sacrifice fly in the eighth as EHT beat Washington Township 3-2 in a South Jersey Group IV semifinal.
In the South Jersey final, EHT squandered a four-run lead only to rally and beat Rancocas Valley 13-8. Alexa Preziosi, who batted ninth in the EHT order, got the game’s biggest hit in the bottom of the fifth. With two outs and runners at second and third, she ripped a two-run double to center field to trail 8-7.
EHT first baseman Ella Glenn knocked in the tying run and scored the winning run in the state final.
After the state championship win, fire trucks, police cars and ambulances led the Eagles bus back into town with their sirens blaring. Friends and family cheered as the Eagles got off the bus.
“It really wasn’t just for the softball team,” MacNeil said. “It wasn’t just for the high school. It was for the township.”
The Eagles quickly mobilized when The Press Greatest High School Team Since 2000 began this spring. Eagles coach Mary Dunlap, who stepped down in October, urged the players to keep voting.
“She was like, ‘We’re winners. We’re state champions — keep sending it out there,” MacNeil said. “We did bring the township together.”
The Eagles defeated the 2008 Mainland Regional football team in the final. More than 12,500 votes were cast, and the Eagles got 53.7% of the votes.
The contest was a virtual reminder of what the Eagles did in 2017.
It was a virtual reminder of just how a high school team can bring a community together.
And during a spring of no sports, it was nice to compete.
“People are still remembering this incredible season,” MacNeil said. “It’s crazy. I know it has a lot to do with COVID-19 and the quarantine and trying to keep sports alive. But just being a part of something that the township still remembers is an incredible accomplishment. This group of girls is still super close. We’ll never lose that bond.”
Michael McGarry’s Must Win column appears Fridays in The Press.
EHT Softball Team
-- HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES --
EHT Softball Team (copy)
EHT Softball Team
EHT Softball Team
EHT Softball Team
EHT Softball Team
EHT Softball Team
EHT Softball Team
EHT Softball Team
EHT Softball Team
EHT Softball Team
EHT Softball Team
EHT Softball Team
Egg harbor Township softball beats Eastern
Egg Harbor Township Softball Wins
Softball EHT
Softball EHT
Softball EHT
Softball EHT
Softball EHT
Softball EHT
Softball EHT
Softball EHT
Softball EHT
Softball EHT
Washington Township at E.H.T Softball
Washington Township at E.H.T Softball
Washington Township at E.H.T Softball
Washington Township at E.H.T Softball
Washington Township at E.H.T Softball
Washington Township at E.H.T Softball
Washington Township at E.H.T Softball
Washington Township at E.H.T Softball
Washington Township at E.H.T Softball
Washington Township at E.H.T Softball
Washington Township at E.H.T Softball
Washington Township at E.H.T Softball
Washington Township at E.H.T Softball
Egg Harbor Township at Mainland Softball
Egg Harbor Township at Mainland Softball
Egg Harbor Township at Mainland Softball
Softball EHT
Softball EHT
Softball EHT
Softball EHT
Millville vs Egg Harbor Township Softball game
Softball EHT
Softball EHT
Softball EHT
Softball EHT
Softball EHT
Softball EHT
Softball EHT
Softball EHT
Softball EHT
Softball EHT
Softball EHT
Softball EHT
Softball EHT
Softball EHT
Softball EHT
Egg Harbor Township at Mainland Softball
Egg Harbor Township at Mainland Softball
Egg Harbor Township at Mainland Softball
Egg Harbor Township at Mainland Softball
Egg Harbor Township at Mainland Softball
Egg Harbor Township at Mainland Softball
Egg Harbor Township at Mainland Softball
Egg Harbor Township at Mainland Softball
Egg Harbor Township at Mainland Softball
Egg Harbor Township at Mainland Softball
Egg Harbor Township at Mainland Softball
Egg Harbor Township at Mainland Softball
Egg Harbor Township at Mainland Softball
Egg Harbor Township at Mainland Softball
Egg Harbor Township at Mainland Softball
Egg Harbor Township at Mainland Softball
Egg Harbor Township at Mainland Softball
Egg Harbor Township at Mainland Softball
Egg Harbor Township at Mainland Softball
Egg Harbor Township at Mainland Softball
Egg Harbor Township at Mainland Softball
Egg Harbor Township at Mainland Softball
Egg Harbor Township at Mainland Softball
Egg Harbor Township at Mainland Softball
Egg Harbor Township at Mainland Softball
A58Q0169
A58Q9914
A58Q9944
A58Q0087
A58Q9997
A58Q0177
CR2O9737
A58Q9927
A58Q0162
A58Q9955
A58Q9873
A58Q0018
A58Q0091
A58Q9931
A58Q0165
A58Q9826
A58Q9789
A58Q9803
A58Q9838
A58Q9759
A58Q9800
A58Q9762
A58Q9807
Emily MacNeil 100
053117_spt_softeht-10
053117_gal_softeht-5
053117_gal_softeht-18
053117_gal_softeht-12
053117_gal_softeht-37
053117_gal_softeht-28
053117_gal_softeht-36
053117_gal_softeht-11
053117_gal_softeht-16
053117_gal_softeht-22
053117_gal_softeht-1
053117_gal_softeht-33
053117_gal_softeht-13
Brick Memorial vs Egg Harbor Township softball game
052317_spt_softeht 5
052317_spt_softeht 6
052317_spt_softeht 3
052317_spt_softeht 2
052317_spt_softeht 0
052317_spt_softeht 1
A58Q9982
A58Q9886
A58Q0173
A58Q9910
Softball
Softball
Softball
Softball
Softball
Softball
Softball
Softball
Softball
Softball
Softball
Softball
Softball
Softball
Softball
Softball
Softball
Softball
Softball
Softball
Softball
Softball
EHT softball
EHT Eagles land
Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week
PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.