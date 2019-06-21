It has been easy to write negatively about WWE the last couple of months. I’m guilty of it, especially last week with the current Shane McMahon storyline.
But there still is a lot to be satisfied with in regards to WWE’s weekly program, and we saw when it could be really good this past week.
Seth Rollins has taken an unusual approach to his babyface run, getting the leg up on an enemy he could have in this feud with Baron Corbin. With steel chair in hand, Rollins has attacked every mid- and lower-card heel on the Raw roster senseless. It’s the type of aggression we saw during the Attitude Era with Stone Cold Steve Austin.
Both women’s title matches have had great storylines. We’re seeing a more aggressive Bayley as of late, and Alexa Bliss is just so good at being manipulative. On the red side, Lacey Evans has really come into her own as a heel. Her in ring work will come, which is the easy part. WWE has to be happy with a new legit heel in that division on the rise.
Lastly, Samoa Joe is excellent heel foil for Ricochet to make his first real singles push on the main roster. Will “The One and Only” win his first WWE gold Sunday at Stomping Grounds? We’ll see.
That being said, many have dubbed this weekend’s pay per view as just a lazy rematch show from Super ShowDown. Sure, some of that is true, but the stakes are a bit higher with this show seemingly ending a lot of these feuds. Where WWE will go next will be interesting.
Here’s a look at the card:
Cruiserweight Championship match: Tony Nese (c) vs. Akira Tozawa vs. Drew Gulak
205 Live is always better when Gulak is in the title picture.
Prediction: If we have a title change hands, it’ll be here. I think Gulak wins, though I won’t be surprised if Nese retains.
The New Day vs. Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn
Big E and Xavier Woods will go in this match. The two have suffered several attacks from Owens since he turned on New Day a while back. It’s a good grudge match that shows the potential depth of the tag division on SmackDown.
Prediction: New Day wins.
Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre
This is a feud that has been going on for what seems lie an eternity. I hope this Sunday is the end of the line for these two, who can have great feuds set up going forward with other people. I wouldn’t mind seeing McIntyre work toward eventually being an opponent for Rollins, and Reigns feud with another one of Shane McMahon’s hand-picked young stars.
Prediction: McInyre keeps his momentum going.
SmackDown Tag Team Championship match: Daniel Bryan & Rowan (c) vs. Heavy Machinery
Otis and Tucker are fun to watch. They remind me of the Bushwackers and Too Cool all rolled into one. I like their build so far, and I hope they remain in the title picture.
Prediction: I like Machinery to keep chasing, so Bryan and Rowan win. This story isn’t over.
SmackDown Women’s Championship match: Bayley (c) vs. Alexa Bliss
Bliss is dangerous now that she’s convinced Nikki Cross to be in her corner. That’s a clear advantage.
Prediction: This match will have the surprise of the night. Sasha Banks will help Bayley win, but attack her best friend after the match to set up a new feud.
WWE Championship steel cage match: Kofi Kingston (c) vs. Dolph Ziggler
Of all the rematches, this is the best one. These two inside a cage is going to be fun.
Prediction: Kingston retains.
United States Championship match: Samoa Joe (c) vs. Ricochet
Prepare for this match to steal the show. The clash in styles only means great things for Joe and Ricochet. It’s the match we would have gotten with a healthy Rey Mysterio. I’m excited to see what Ricochet has in store for us.
Prediction: Joe retains, but I won’t be shocked if Ricochet gets his first title.
Raw Women’s Championship match: Becky Lynch (c) vs. Lacey Evans
As I said earlier, Evans’ heel work has been great.
Prediction: Lynch will once again beat Evans.
Universal Championship match: Seth Rollins (c) vs. Baron Corbin
There will be a special guest referee, but we’ve yet to see who that will be. One has to believe it will be a heel, and it also could be a surprise return. I would be thoroughly disappointed if it’s Shane McMahon, and will be pleasantly surprised if it’s Brock Lesnar.
Prediction: Lesnar is your ref, and the whole main event is one giant mess. We also get another failed cash-in attempt after the match. Bray Wyatt will show up to chase away Lesnar and beat down Rollins.
WWE Power Rankings
A kayfabe look at the top 10 wrestlers and tag teams on Raw, SmackDown and NXT.
Monday Night Raw
- Seth Rollins (1)
- Becky Lynch (2)
- Samoa Joe (5)
- A.J. Styles (3)
- Ricochet (7)
- Drew McIntyre (4)
- The Revival (8)
- Baron Corbin (UR)
- Braun Strowman (6)
- The IIconics (10)
Out: The Usos (9)
On the bubble: Brock Lesnar, Bray Wyatt, Lacey Evans.
SmackDown Live
- Kofi Kingston (1)
- Kevin Owens (2)
- Daniel Bryan & Rowan (3)
- Roman Reigns (4)
- Finn Balor (5)
- Bayley (6)
- Alexa Bliss (8)
- Andrade (7)
- Charlotte Flair (9)
- Randy Orton (10)
On the bubble: Aleister Black, Lars Sullivan, Heavy Machinery.
NXT
- Adam Cole (1)
- Velveteen Dream (2)
- Shayna Baszler (3)
- Matt Riddle (4)
- Io Shirai (5)
- Street Profits (7)
- Johnny Gargano (6)
- Bobby Fish & Kyle O’Reilly (8)
- Roderick Strong (10)
- Tyler Breeze (9)
On the bubble: KUSHIDA, Danny Burch & Oney Lorcan, Damien Priest
