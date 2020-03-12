DEPTFORD TOWNSHIP — The sports world seemed to change every minute starting Wednesday night.
And not for the better.
The NBA suspended its season after Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19.
College basketball tournaments, including the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference in Atlantic City, were canceled.
The NCAA canceled March Madness and the spring season.
The NHL suspended its season.
Baseball postponed opening day.
And then word came down that the state high school basketball tournament would continue with only essential personnel and no fans in attendance. Later on Thursday night, the NJSIAA would cancel the tournament.
But on Thursday afternoon I jumped in my car and headed to Deptford Township High School to cover the Ocean City girls in the state Group III semifinal against Westampton Tech.
The virus has impacted my life as it has everybody’s.
My younger son’s college in Boston has switched to online learning. My older son was scheduled to work a movie shoot in Los Angeles on Thursday morning. It was canceled because of COVID-19.
The New Jersey state high school basketball tournament seemed like the only public event left in America.
Did the NJSIAA make the right decision?
NJSIAA Executive Director Larry White sat in the stands at Deptford and watched Ocean City win 50-38.
Earlier in the day, Gov. Phil Murphy banned gatherings of more than 250 people. When the Ocean City game tipped off, there were 70 people in the stands, including players and coaches. At no point during the game were there more than 100 people in the gym.
It was a strange scene. The anthem was played. The starting lineups were introduced.
Ocean City coach Paul Baruffi said the Red Raiders wanted to play.
“If I’m going to go to school and be in school, there’s thousands of kids there,” he said. “I hope they do everything they can to let us (keep) playing.”
Coaches, players and officials exchanged fist bumps during the pregame meeting.
The coaches’ voices could be heard talking to their players in the huddle. The gym got so quiet during foul shots that radio announcer Tom Williams could be heard doing play-by-play from across the court.
Westampton Tech coach Darrell White added some atmosphere and made things seem a bit normal when he got a technical foul in the final minute.
Ocean City celebrated when the final buzzer sounded. They didn’t seem to care the gym was empty. The contest clearly meant a lot to them.
The week’s events have worn on White. He joked that he’s looked better. White spent much of the game glancing at his phone.
“You’re dealing with stuff that nobody has ever really dealt with before,” White said.
White said the primary reason the NJSIAA is still trying to play the games is because it’s so close to the end of the tournament. After Thursday, there was only the six boys and the six girls state finals scheduled for this weekend. Few thought the Tournament of Champions would be played.
White noted the Center for Disease Control and New Jersey health officials have not called for all events to be canceled. He also acknowledged the NJSIAA is in a no-win situation.
“Every 10 to 12 hours we reassess,” he said. “There’s going to be people who say we (made) the wrong decision. We’re trying to let (the tournament) go on, but it could change in a heartbeat.”
Some schools declined to play in Thursday’s state semifinals.
I understand why teams played. I understand why they didn’t.
State health officials and Gov. Murphy should have taken this decision out of the hands of individual school districts and the NJSIAA. They should have given a clear directive as to whether the state tournament or any public gatherings should take place.
All I knew was as I sat in the empty stands at Deptford, I felt comfortable and safe.
I also felt sad and like things weren’t right.
That’s life in 2020 for the foreseeable future.
Michael McGarry’s Must Win column appears Fridays in The Press.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.