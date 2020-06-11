Paul Sacco didn’t see it coming. Neither did Dave DeWeese.
Both coaches were stunned when the Diocese of Camden announced in April that Wildwood Catholic and St. Joseph high schools would close at the end of this school year.
DeWeese and the Wildwood Catholic boys basketball team got a reprieve. Sacco and the St. Joe football program are hoping against hope for one.
Both the Crusaders’ basketball team and Wildcats’ football teams are powers.
The Wildwood Catholic boys basketball team won the South Jersey Non-Public B title and its third straight Cape-Atlantic League championship last winter.
The St. Joe football team is one of New Jersey’s best, with 20 state championships since the state Non-Public playoffs began in 1993. Sacco has a South Jersey record 335 career wins.
Almost immediately after the closings were announced, students, parents, friends and alumni began to raise money and develop plans to keep both schools open.
In Wildwood Catholic’s case, it worked. The school announced it would remain open and be renamed Wildwood Catholic Academy, a pre-kindergarten through grade 12 school.
“It was a very difficult time,” DeWeese said. “All of our kids were anxious about what was going to happen. Our kids stayed together. Our pledge from the beginning was no matter what happens we’re going to try to stay together. Thank God at the end do the day it all worked out.”
St. Joe has not been as fortunate. The diocese denied its request to remain open.
“Maybe they just don’t want us down here,” Sacco said.
St. Joe supporters are still trying to figure out a way to save the school.
Sacco speaks with the players on a nearly daily basis.
“They’re hanging in there,” he said. “I’m not naive. I know many of them are being called by local high schools. Talking to our kids, they would love to stay put and stay at St. Joe. But you just don’t know how much longer you can ask them to hang in there.”
Sacco admits that since the announcement he sometimes feels like he’s sinking in quicksand. He talks with passion about the impact St. Joe’s closing would have on the school’s young teachers and coaches.
“Right now it’s good against evil,” Sacco said, “and hopefully good wins. We have good people in our corner.”
Tuition alone is not enough to keep many parochial schools open. Most face the reality of nonstop fundraising just to survive. That’s difficult to sustain. Donor fatigue becomes a factor.
Success in sports is no longer enough to guarantee a school’s existence.
St. Anthony in Jersey City, which boasted one of the nation’s top high school boys basketball programs under Hall of Fame coach Bob Hurley, closed in 2017.
Some people don’t shed a tear when a non-public school closes. Many are not fans of non-public sports teams. They say non-public schools, because of their ability to recruit and draw students from wide areas, have an unfair advantage over their public school counterparts,
But love them or hate them, these tiny non-public powers have been an integral part of the state high school sports scene, and something seems lost as they fade away. These historic programs and coaching careers deserve a better ending.
Sacred Heart in Vineland closed in 2013. The school still stands off Landis Avenue in the heart of the city.
One drives by and flashes back to the state championships the girls basketball team won with coach Steve DiPatri, or how the Lions’ boys team, led by coach Jim Mogan, beat St. Anthony in the 1979 state Parochial C championship.
The rest of the time, when it comes to the sports history of Sacred Heart and other defunct parochial schools, it’s almost out of sight and out of mind.
It’s hard to keep memories alive when a school is not a living, breathing institution.
Michael McGarry’s Must Win column appears Fridays in The Press.
