March madness is coming.
And this year, Atlantic City will be a major part of it.
The Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference men’s and women’s college basketball tournaments will be held at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall from March 10-14. It is the first of a three-year run for the MAAC Tournament in the resort.
This week, the MAAC unveiled a picture of what the court at Boardwalk Hall will look like.
#MAACHoops Unveils Basketball Court Design for March 10-14 League Championships in Atlantic City.
📰: https://t.co/5hRBBv7aTr pic.twitter.com/GS12qe4mrn
There’s neat logo at center court that includes a picture of the MAAC championship trophy and Boardwalk Hall. The “DO A.C.” logo is also on the court.
It’s been eight years since Atlantic City has been a part of March Madness. Boardwalk Hall hosted the men’s Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament from 2007-12.
The MAAC tournaments are made for Atlantic City.
Three of the conference’s schools — Rider, Monmouth and Saint Peter’s — are in New Jersey.
Those schools are all in the midst of notable seasons and will bring compelling storylines to Atlantic City.
Saint Peter’s, with multiple freshmen in key roles, is tied for the conference lead. Monmouth is in third, and Rider is a senior-laden team seeking one last chance at a conference title.
Most of the other MAAC schools — Iona, Manhattan, Niagara, Siena, Marist and Canisius (New York), and Fairfield and Quinnipiac (Connecticut) — are within a reasonable drive of Boardwalk Hall.
And unlike major conference tournaments, such as the ACC and Big East, every game played in the MAAC Tournament means something.
It’s a one-bid league. The winner — and no one else — will go to the NCAA Tournament. Since it's inception in 1982, the MAAC has had one at-large bid — runner-up Manhattan in 1995.
Monmouth learned this lesson in 2017. The Hawks won 27 games, were the top seed in the tournament but lost in the semifinals. They went to the NIT and not the NCAA.
Still, it seems whenever a sporting event comes to Atlantic City there’s widespread speculation about how well it will draw.
These questions are not without some justification. There are plenty of events that have come to Atlantic City and were not able to last. A few college basketball regular season games barely created a ripple in the resort the past couple of seasons.
But there’s no reason why the MAAC Tournament — like the ShopRite LPGA Classic in Galloway Township — can’t become an Atlantic City-area staple.
The Classic relies on a loyal base of supporters, sponsors and fans, most of whom are connected to ShopRite and travel to the region for the tournament.
The MAAC Tournament should be able follow that model by tapping into its members’ students and alumni.
People point to how the Atlantic 10 Tournament struggled to draw when a Philadelphia-area school wasn’t playing. But it was one thing to make the drive from Ohio to support Dayton or Xavier. It will be another thing this March to make the drive from Fairfield, Connecticut, or Iona’s home of New Rochelle, New York.
Atlantic City, its surrounding towns and the rest of South Jersey are filled with passionate basketball fans.
The MAAC Tournament will happen at a time when the sports world is focusing its attention on college basketball.
Tickets cost as low as $15, and most include admission to more than one game. For $30, you can get a great seat.
The women’s championship game will be played at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 14. The men’s final will be played at 4.
What could be better than watching both games and visiting a nearby casino to place a wager on some of the other big-time college basketball games — such as the men’s Big East and ACC finals — being played that day.
So, basketball fans, mark your calendars. The madness will be here before we know it.
The MAAC Tournament — both men’s and women’s — is a natural fit for Atlantic City, and one all of us should do everything to support.
Michael McGarry’s Must Win column appears Fridays in The Press.
