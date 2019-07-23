The Atlantic City Blackjacks' Twitter account includes the hashtag #WereAllIn.
Consider me about about three-quarters in, which is an upgrade from my stance before the franchise's inaugural season in the Arena Football League.
Before the season, I admittedly wondered if the Blackjacks would bust, given the sketchy history of professional sports franchises in town. Based on their first season, however, there is a chance that they will buck the trend of the Surf, Boardwalk Bullies, Seagulls and Cardsharks and actually become successful.
And I'm not alone. League and team officials were encouraged by the inroads the team established both on and off the field.
"I was extremely pleased," said Ron Jaworski, chairman of the Arena Football League's executive committee. "When you consider we got off to a slow start in terms of marketing and promoting the team, I thought the Blackjacks did very well. With a full year to build on this, I'm very excited about the future of the franchise."
It's worth mentioning that Jaworski's level of optimism is always as high as the Cape May Point Lighthouse. His glass is not just half-full, it's always touching the brim.
But there are reasons to be encouraged.
The Blackjacks averaged 5,430 fans for their six home games at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall, including 6,685 for their last two contests.
An announced crowd of 6,266 showed up for Sunday's season finale - a 35-28 loss to the Baltimore Brigade - even though the Blackjacks had already been eliminated from playoff contention.
"Our fans gave us great support tonight," Blackjacks coach Ron James said Sunday. "When you have over 6,000 fans show up for what was basically a meaningless game, that meant a lot to us."
There's been some skepticism concerning the attendance figures, but the amount of fans who actually paid for their seats is irrelevant at this point.
This season was all about building the brand. The Blackjacks distributed loads of comp tickets to local businesses and schools in hopes of getting them to a game and experiencing the exciting, fan-friendly atmosphere of Arena League Football.
"We're trying to get the community, the city and the region to embrace us," Jaworski said. "We have about 2,000-3,000 rabid fans at the moment. Once people come to a game and realize what it's all about, we think that number will grow."
They are on the right track.
Having covered five of their six home games this season - plus two Blackjacks games against the Philadelphia Soul at the Wells Fargo Arena - I came away extremely impressed.
Contrary to popular belief, it is a high-quality brand of football. Rosters include players who have been with NFL teams (Blackjacks wide receivers Antwane Grant and LaMark Brown) and played at NCAA FCS and FBS programs.
The 50-yard field and padded sidelines make for a fast-paced, exciting style. That was exemplified on Sunday when Brigade wide receiver Milton Williams crashed through a gate in the back of the end zone while chasing a pass, wiping out Diamonds cheerleader Joya Grosso - she suffered only minor scrapes and bruises - in the process.
In the second half, Williams caught the winning touchdown pass after again crashing into the padding and holding onto the football.
Between quarters and at halftime, the team does a great job of engaging the fans with various contests such as a dash to don a uniform, an attempt to kick a field goal, the ever-popular hot dog cannon and assorted giveaways.
I lost count of the number of people I met on the concourse and/or Boardwalk who were attending a game out of curiosity - or boredom - and became fans.
The challenge is to keep it going and keep it growing.
As with the previous ventures, the Blackjacks have yet to receive a lot of support from the casinos, save for Ocean Casino Resort, which housed the team during their training camp and hosted opposing teams and officials for home games, and Tropicana Atlantic City.
They also need to improve the WiFi at Boardwalk Hall so that fans will be able to bet on games from their seats. That was the major reason Atlantic City was able to land a franchise.
I'm not sure they will be able to meet Jaworski's lofty goals of averaging 10,000 fans a game, but if they can get to the 7,000-plus range, that would be encouraging.
If they can do that, I'll be all in.
David Weinberg's Extra Points column appears Wednesdays and Sundays in The Press.
On May 25th 2019, at Boardwalk in Atlantic City, AFL teams the Blackjacks host the Albany Empire. Blackjacks #12 Randy Hippeard.
Atlantic City Blackjacks wide receiver Lamark Brown, left, celebrates a touchdown with offensive lineman Cornelius Lewis (72) and wide receiver Kendrick Ings, right, during a 42-35 win over the Columbus Destroyers on May 5.
Kristian Gonyea / For the Press
The Atlantic City Blackjacks play a series of games at home over the next few weeks.
Atlantic City Blackjacks Monte Lewis hits the quarterback in the home opener against the Columbus Destroyers. ac, NJ. May 5, 2019 (Kristian Gonyea/ For the Press of Atlantic City)
Atlantic City Blackjacks quarterback Randy Hippeard salutes the crowd after beating in the home opener the Columbus Destroyers 42-35. ac, NJ. May 5, 2019 (Kristian Gonyea/ For the Press of Atlantic City)
Columbus Destroyers receiver Jenson Stoshak walks in for a touchdown against the Atlantic City Blackjacks. ac, NJ. May 5, 2019 (Kristian Gonyea/ For the Press of Atlantic City)
Atlantic City Blackjacks quarterback Randy Hippeard attempts a pass in the home opener against the Columbus Destroyers. ac, NJ. May 5, 2019 (Kristian Gonyea/ For the Press of Atlantic City)
Atlantic City Blackjacks defense celebrates scoring a touchdown against the Columbus Destroyers. ac, NJ. May 5, 2019 (Kristian Gonyea/ For the Press of Atlantic City)
Atlantic City Blackjacks Wesley Mauia celebrates scoring a touchdown in the home opener against the Columbus Destroyers. ac, NJ. May 5, 2019 (Kristian Gonyea/ For the Press of Atlantic City)
Atlantic City Blackjacks Monte Lewis sacks Columbus Destroyer’s quarterback Grant Russell in the home opener against the Columbus Destroyers. ac, NJ. May 5, 2019 (Kristian Gonyea/ For the Press of Atlantic City)
Atlantic City Blackjacks quarterback Randy Hippeard sets to pass during Saturday’s home debut against Columbus at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall. He threw for two touchdowns, ran for another, was not sacked and did not throw any interceptions.
Atlantic City Blackjacks quarterback Randy Hippeard salutes the crowd after beating in the home opener the Columbus Destroyers 42-35. ac, NJ. May 5, 2019 (Kristian Gonyea/ For the Press of Atlantic City)
Atlantic City Blackjacks Monte Lewis sacks Columbus Destroyer's quarterback Grant Russell for the second time in the home opener against the Columbus Destroyers. ac, NJ. May 5, 2019 (Kristian Gonyea/ For the Press of Atlantic City)
Atlantic City Blackjacks defensive back Kiante Northington breaks up a pass in the home opener against the Columbus Destroyers. ac, NJ. May 5, 2019 (Kristian Gonyea/ For the Press of Atlantic City)
Atlantic City Blackjacks receiver Lamark Brown scores a touchdown in their Inaugural home opener against the Columbus Destroyers. ac, NJ. May 5, 2019 (Kristian Gonyea/ For the Press of Atlantic City)
Atlantic City Blackjacks fullback Wes Mauia fights for yards in the new franchise’s home opener against the Columbus Destroyers in front of an announced attendance of 6,139 fans at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City on Saturday.
