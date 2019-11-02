It's not looking good for the Atlantic City Blackjacks.

With the Arena Football League now in danger of folding due to a $2.4 million lawsuit filed by an insurance carrier, the chances the Blackjacks will be back at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall are on par with my odds of ever breaking 70 in golf.

In other words, it's not happening.

If that's, indeed, the case, it's a shame because the Blackjacks seemed on the right track toward bucking the trend of failed professional franchises in town.

The team had a late start in terms of marketing and promoting itself in the community, but it appeared to gain support as the season progressed. The Blackjacks averaged 5,430 fans for their six homes games, including an average of 6,685 for the last two contests.

An announced crowd of 6,266 showed up for the season finale July 21 —  a 35-28 loss to the Baltimore Brigade — even though the Blackjacks already had been eliminated from playoff contention.

Granted, an untold number of tickets were freebies, but that first season was about drumming up support for the team, about introducing local sports fans to the league.

In my view, the strategy worked.

The games were exciting, and the atmosphere was electric. The 50-yard field and padded sidelines made for an aggressive, fast-paced tempo. Front-row fans were often treated to wide receivers crashing into the pads in pursuit of a pass or getting knocked into the bleachers with big hits from defenders.

In the Blackjacks' season finale, Baltimore wide receiver Milton Williams crashed through a gate in the back of the end zone and slammed into Diamonds cheerleader Joya Grosso, knocking her to the concrete floor. Grosso showed as much toughness as the players, returning to action after suffering minor scrapes and bruises.

The Blackjacks also appeared to gain some support in the casino industry, which is pivotal for a local sports franchise's survival. Ocean Casino Resort housed the Blackjacks during their training camp and hosted the opposing teams and game officials during the season. Tropicana Atlantic City was also a sponsor.

All of the above suggested the Blackjacks might have been able to buck the long-held belief that Atlantic City is not a professional sports town.

To be sure, there has been plenty of evidence to support that position, given the list of franchises that went belly-up over the years. The Surf (baseball), CardSharks (football) Boardwalk Bullies (ice hockey) and Seagulls (basketball) all either folded or relocated due in large part to a lack of local support from the casino industry, residents and summer visitors.

The shame of it is that narrative didn't apply to the Blackjacks.

The casinos and local sports community cannot be blamed for their impending doom.

The AFL has been struggling to survive for years. Financial difficulties forced it to cancel its 2009 season, and it was down to just four teams in 2018 before adding the Blackjacks and Columbus Destroyers for 2019.

It's hard to believe AFL Commissioner Randall Boe and other league officials had no clue about the $2.4 million lawsuit brought by the National Union Fire Insurance Company of Pittsburgh until recently. Even more embarrassing was the league officials' apparent failure to notify the Blackjacks and other teams.

A few hours before the news broke Tuesday, the Blackjacks announced a multi-year partnership with a New York marketing firm, the Franklin Group. They were also offering a "Trick or Treat" promotion for season tickets on their website.

Boe has floated talk about turning the AFL into a "traveling league" similar to the Premier Lacrosse League in which teams practice at a central location and play games at various sites. He mentioned Atlantic City as one of the possible venues.

Forget it.

Without a franchise to call their own, there's no way people will give up a beach day in Margate or night on the Wildwood Boardwalk to watch it.

Like the Surf, Boardwalk Bullies, CardSharks and Seagulls, the Blackjacks will be gone, leaving fans with nothing but their red-and-black No. 21 jerseys and memories of the time when Atlantic City really was a sports town.

