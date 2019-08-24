Lucy Draper is no longer the most famous female place-kicker in history.
That honor now belongs to U.S. Women's Soccer star Carli Lloyd, whose 55-yard field goal Tuesday after an Eagles-Ravens joint practice at the NovaCare Complex made her a social media sensation.
In a video seen by over 1.5 million Twitter users, the two-time World Cup and Olympic champion sent a football sailing between the uprights with plenty of room to spare, drawing cheers from Eagles place-kicker Jake Elliott, Ravens kicker Justin Tucker and kicking coach Randy Brown.
"It was really impressive seeing her knock down a 55-yarder like it was nothing," Tucker told the Ravens website.
Prior to Lloyd's feat, the best field goal by a woman was booted by Draper, a fictional character played by Kathy Ireland in the 1991 movie, "Necessary Roughness." In the film, Draper is recruited from the Texas State University's women's soccer team and winds up making a field goal in torrential rain to give the Fighting Armadillos a 3-3 tie against Kansas.
There were no special effects involved with Lloyd's kick, however.
With Ravens punter Sam Koch serving as her holder, Lloyd made a couple of shorter kicks, then moved back to the 45-yard line, swung her right leg and sent the ball soaring over the crossbar.
Most people who saw the video were duly impressed. A few critics chose to point out that she took a few extra steps on her approach. To claim that somehow added 20 extra yards to her kick, however, is ludicrous.
Anyone who doubts Lloyd's leg strength has never seen her put a soccer ball into the top corner of the net from 50 yards away.
Others suggested the kick was somehow less impressive because there was no pass rush and no pressure, as if playing in front of hundreds of thousands of screaming soccer fans in the Olympics and World Cup is not intimidating.
"It's funny how close the (soccer and football) techniques are," Lloyd told NFL.com's "Good Morning Football."
"Obviously, people are a little judgmental. I took some extra run-up steps. I am hitting a field goal not with big, tall men in front of me. But ultimately, technique is technique. I was just having some fun with it."
Lloyd got a real kick out of just being at Eagles training camp.
Having grown up less than 20 miles from Philly in Delran Township, she's been a Birds fan all her life. She proved it last month, when she yelled, "Fly, Eagles, fly!" during the U.S. Women's World Cup victory celebration in New York.
"That wasn't rehearsed or planned," she said. "I am an Eagles fan through and through, ever since I was a little girl."
Some NFL experts were impressed enough to suggest the day when Lloyd or another female athlete is kicking extra points and field goals in the NFL is not far off.
It's never been done.
"Honestly, I don't think it will be long before we see a woman break through this NFL barrier," former Dallas Cowboys executive and Pro Football Hall of Fame member Gil Brandt said on Twitter after watching the video. "I'd give her an honest tryout if I were, say, the Bears."
Chicago's gone through place-kickers the way Elizabeth Taylor went through husbands since cutting Cody Parkey in the wake of his infamous "double doink" against the Eagles in the playoffs last season. The Bears auditioned nine replacements before settling on former University of Florida kicker Eddy Pineiro.
Apparently, some teams were intrigued enough to reach out to Lloyd. She told Planet Futbol TV on Thursday she has "definitely gotten some inquiries" and that "anything is possible."
She will get a chance to show her skills at Lincoln Financial Field in the coming week.
The Women's National Team will face Portugal at the Linc in a friendly on Thursday as part of its national tour.
Maybe the day will come when Carli or another woman will be booting field goals at the Linc instead of corner kicks.
"Hey, you never know," Lloyd told NFL.com.
If Lloyd's not interested, maybe she could give some pointers to SkyBlue FC teammate and Absegami High School graduate Erica Skroski.
I'd suggest letting Lucy Draper try out, but Kathy Ireland is 56. Then again, Adam Vinatieri is 46, so anything's possible.
I wonder what Mia Hamm is up to these days?
David Weinberg's Extra Points column appears Wednesdays and Sundays in The Press.
