Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
A subscription is required to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. Please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. Please click Get Started. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. If not, we ask that you purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Thank you for Reading.
We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. Please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
A subscription is required to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. Please click Get Started. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. If not, we ask that you purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Pleasantville High School football coach Chris Sacco shakes hands with Mohamed Toure after he verbally committed to Rutgers University in the school's gym on Thursday. Toure had previously narrowed down his choices to Rutgers, Boston College, Temple University, and University of Maryland. Thursday, August 30
Pleasantville High School football coach Chris Sacco shakes hands with Mohamed Toure after he verbally committed to Rutgers University in the school's gym on Thursday. Toure had previously narrowed down his choices to Rutgers, Boston College, Temple University, and University of Maryland. Thursday, August 30
ERIN GRUGAN / Staff Photographer
Pleasantville High School football players listen to coach Chris Sacco in their locker room before taking on Cedar Creek, at Pleasantville, Friday, Nov. 2, 2018. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Pleasantville High School football players listen to coach Chris Sacco in their locker room before taking on Cedar Creek, at Pleasantville, Friday, Nov. 2, 2018. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Press employee Michael McGarry, Tuesday April 13 2010 (The Press of Atlantic City / Ben Fogletto)
PLEASANTVILLE — Chris Sacco wanted to be a high school football head coach.
So, five years ago he took over a program just about everyone in the South Jersey football community thought was a lost cause.
Sacco became the Pleasantville head coach in 2015. The Greyhounds were 3-47 from 2010-2014.
Sign up for MORNING KICKSTART plus other valuable EMAIL NEWSLETTERS and never miss out on the latest in news, entertainment, weather, and sports.
VIEW & SUBSCRIBE HERE
Last month, Sacco stepped down as the Greyhounds' coach after five transformative seasons. He and his staff rebuilt Pleasantville into a perennial small school playoff contender.
“We all did this together,” Sacco said. “It wasn’t just me. It wasn’t just the coaches. We all did this thing together.”
Sacco, who was an assistant at St. Joseph and Hammonton before coming to Pleasantville, led the Greyhounds to a 27-25 record in five seasons. Last fall, Pleasantville made its third straight playoff appearance, reached the South Jersey Group II semifinals for the second straight season and won the West Jersey Football League United Division title — its first outright league title in 46 years.
“I loved my time at Pleasantville,” Sacco said in a phone interview this week. “I love the players. I loved building relationships with those guys.”
The turn-around did not come easy.
Pleasantville finished 0-10 in Sacco’s first season. The Greyhounds were 4-6 in 2016.
But Pleasantville went 7-3 and made the South Jersey Group II playoffs in 2017. Players who lived in Pleasantville but attended non-public schools began to stay home. Others who grew up in Pleasantville but moved out of town returned to play for the Greyhounds.
“Seeing the growth in the program from where it was when he came in,” Sacco said, “the amount that we’ve grown together over the last five years. I’m always going to look back on this as a great time.”
Sacco stepped down because of real-life concerns. He worked at Pleasantville as a guidance counselor, but last September he became a counselor at Absegami.
Coaching a high school football team is a year-round job. There’s offseason weightlifting and recruiting visits from college coaches. If a coach doesn’t work at the school full time, it makes things hectic at best.
Working at one school and coaching at another just became too much for Sacco.
“It was a tough decision,” he said, “but where I’m at with work, it was becoming difficult."
Sacco and his staff did more than just win games.
Pleasantville players earned scholarships to college. Mohamed Toure is at Rutgers, and Elijah Glover is at Villanova. Pleasantville senior linebacker Ernest Howard will attend Sacred Heart in Fairfield, Connecticut, on a football scholarship.
“It’s really remarkable what the players have been able to do,” Sacco said. “It’s really about the work the kids put in. They gave kids something to look forward to when they got to high school.”
Sacco also helped his team and the Pleasantville community deal with tragedy when a shooting in the third quarter of the Greyhounds' playoff game against Camden killed 10-year-old Micah Tennant of Atlantic City.
What Sacco did at Pleasantville should be an inspiration to coaches everywhere.
In high school sports, glamour programs such as St. Joseph football or St. Augustine Prep basketball get most of the attention.
But the truth is that there are a lot more programs like Pleasantville football, a struggling team just waiting for the right coach to turn it around.
“Any coach — young or old — if you want to find a way to make it work and you have great people around you, you will find a way,” Sacco said. “Sometimes you have to step out on a limb and take a chance at a job. It might not look appealing when you’re first stepping into it, but you make it your own and make it what you want it to be.”
Michael McGarry’s Must Win column appears Fridays in The Press.
Ocean City vs Pleasantville Thanksgiving Football Game
-- HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES --
Ocean City vs Pleasantville Thanksgiving Football Game
Ocean City vs Pleasantville Thanksgiving Football Game
Ocean City vs Pleasantville Thanksgiving Football Game
Ocean City vs Pleasantville Thanksgiving Football Game
Ocean City vs Pleasantville Thanksgiving Football Game
Ocean City vs Pleasantville Thanksgiving Football Game
Ocean City vs Pleasantville Thanksgiving Football Game
Ocean City vs Pleasantville Thanksgiving Football Game
Ocean City vs Pleasantville Thanksgiving Football Game
Ocean City vs Pleasantville Thanksgiving Football Game
Ocean City vs Pleasantville Thanksgiving Football Game
Ocean City vs Pleasantville Thanksgiving Football Game
Ocean City vs Pleasantville Thanksgiving Football Game
Ocean City vs Pleasantville Thanksgiving Football Game
Ocean City vs Pleasantville Thanksgiving Football Game
Ocean City vs Pleasantville Thanksgiving Football Game
Ocean City vs Pleasantville Thanksgiving Football Game
Ocean City vs Pleasantville Thanksgiving Football Game
Ocean City vs Pleasantville Thanksgiving Football Game
Ocean City vs Pleasantville Thanksgiving Football Game
Ocean City vs Pleasantville Thanksgiving Football Game
Ocean City vs Pleasantville Thanksgiving Football Game
Ocean City vs Pleasantville Thanksgiving Football Game
Ocean City vs Pleasantville Thanksgiving Football Game
Ocean City vs Pleasantville Thanksgiving Football Game
Ocean City vs Pleasantville Thanksgiving Football Game
Ocean City vs Pleasantville Thanksgiving Football Game
Ocean City vs Pleasantville Thanksgiving Football Game
Ocean City vs Pleasantville Thanksgiving Football Game
Ocean City vs Pleasantville Thanksgiving Football Game
Ocean City vs Pleasantville Thanksgiving Football Game
Ocean City vs Pleasantville Thanksgiving Football Game
Ocean City vs Pleasantville Thanksgiving Football Game
Ocean City vs Pleasantville Thanksgiving Football Game
Ocean City vs Pleasantville Thanksgiving Football Game
Ocean City vs Pleasantville Thanksgiving Football Game
Ocean City vs Pleasantville Thanksgiving Football Game
Ocean City vs Pleasantville Thanksgiving Football Game
Ocean City vs Pleasantville Thanksgiving Football Game
Ocean City vs Pleasantville Thanksgiving Football Game
Ocean City vs Pleasantville Thanksgiving Football Game
Ocean City vs Pleasantville Thanksgiving Football Game
Ocean City vs Pleasantville Thanksgiving Football Game
Ocean City vs Pleasantville Thanksgiving Football Game
Ocean City vs Pleasantville Thanksgiving Football Game
Ocean City vs Pleasantville Thanksgiving Football Game
Ocean City vs Pleasantville Thanksgiving Football Game
Ocean City vs Pleasantville Thanksgiving Football Game
Ocean City vs Pleasantville Thanksgiving Football Game
Ocean City vs Pleasantville Thanksgiving Football Game
Ocean City vs Pleasantville Thanksgiving Football Game
Ocean City vs Pleasantville Thanksgiving Football Game
Ocean City vs Pleasantville Thanksgiving Football Game
Ocean City vs Pleasantville Thanksgiving Football Game
Ocean City vs Pleasantville Thanksgiving Football Game
Ocean City vs Pleasantville Thanksgiving Football Game
Ocean City vs Pleasantville Thanksgiving Football Game
Ocean City vs Pleasantville Thanksgiving Football Game
Ocean City vs Pleasantville Thanksgiving Football Game
Ocean City vs Pleasantville Thanksgiving Football Game
Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week
PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.