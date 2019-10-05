Thanks a lot, Jalen Ramsey.
Because of you, I was unable to break 90 at Cape May National Golf Club the other day.
While I was standing on the 12th green, lining up a 6-foot par putt, an avid Eagles fan — is there any other kind? — asked me if the Birds should trade for the disgruntled Jaguars cornerback.
"No," I said while trying to read the break. "I think the asking price of two first-round draft picks is too high. And besides, I don't think he's leaving Jacksonville."
"But he's the best corner since (Arizona's) Patrick Peterson!" the guy shouted. "How many Jalen Ramsey's are there?"
"As far as I know, there's only one," I said, while the Titleist Pro V-1 that I had scooped out of the lake on No. 11 was rolling toward the cup.
"They need him!" the fan shouted as the putt kissed the left edge, dipped halfway into the hole, then bounced out. "They have to get him!"
"Why are you yelling at me?" I said as I tapped in for bogey. "(Eagles general manager) Howie Roseman doesn't ask my advice about trades."
Given the rash of injuries that have hit their secondary, the Eagles probably could use Ramsey, who would give the Eagles their first shutdown corner since Asante Samuel. Ronald Darby (hamstring) and Avonte Maddox (concussion) won't be playing against the New York Jets on Sunday, and Sidney Jones (hamstring) rarely makes it through an entire game.
With Jalen Mills and Cre'Von LeBlanc also sidelined, that leaves Rasul Douglas, Orlando Scandrick, Craig James and Ryan Lewis to face the Jets' wide receivers. Scandrick was signed on Monday. James has three career NFL snaps. Lewis was promoted from the practice squad Friday.
Still, it shouldn't be a problem against a Jets offense that's scored one touchdown so far this season. Gordon Ramsay could play corner for the Eagles, and they'd still win by three TDs.
And as I told the guy as we headed to the 13th tee, the Eagles proved the last two seasons that they don't need elite corners to succeed.
It's also very difficult to get a deal done.
If 28 seasons of watching "Dancing With the Stars" has taught me anything, it's that it takes two to tango.
Not to mention foxtrot, quickstep, samba and Viennese waltz.
The same logic applies to trades in the NFL. The Jaguars have reportedly already turned down an offer of two first-round picks from another team. They would presumably be even less interested in the Eagles' picks, which would likely be at the bottom of the round.
That would mean Roseman would have to up the ante to include a player such as Jones, tight end Dallas Goedert, wide receiver Nelson Agholor or maybe tackle Halapoulivaati Vaitai.
There's also the fact the Jaguars have won their last two games behind dazzling rookie quarterback Gardner Minshew — Nick Foles just can't catch a break — and are very much in contention for the AFC South title. All four teams in that division are 2-2, and keeping Ramsey would only strengthen their playoff chances.
"How about two firsts and (tight end) Zach Ertz?" the fan said while I contemplated using my 8-iron to hit my approach shot on 15 or his kneecap. "Carson depends on him too much. It would open the field for the other guys."
"Do you have any more of those hard seltzers left?" I said. "I normally don't drink during golf, but I'm starting to have second thoughts."
Finally, we reached the 18th, a par 4 with a two-tiered green guarded by water. It's considered one of South Jersey's toughest finishing holes.
A decent drive and 160-yard approach with a hybrid had me dancing in two. A par would give me an 89.
Three putts later, I scribbled 90 on the scorecard.
"Sorry for ruining your day," the guy said. "But I really enjoyed talking Eagles with you. Now what do you think the Phillies should do with Gabe Kapler?"
I just smiled and walked over to his cart.
That hard seltzer never tasted so good.
David Weinberg's Extra Points column appears Wednesdays and Sundays in The Press.
