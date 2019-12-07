A few days after earning a lifetime's worth of free cheesesteaks and beer, Eagles coach Doug Pederson stood on the stage at the Philadelphia Museum of Art and proclaimed, "This is the new norm!"
This can't be what he had in mind.
Two seasons after winning Super Bowl LII, the Eagles are playing more like Norm Snead than Norm Van Brocklin.
They are listed as 10-point favorites in Atlantic City sportsbooks for Monday's game against the New York Giants. That would seem to equate to a convincing win that would catapult the Eagles into a first-place tie in the NFC East with the fading Dallas Cowboys.
Except the Eagles were also 10-point favorites against Miami last week, and we all know how that turned out.
Maybe Orlando Scandrick was right when he suggested the Birds are still dwelling on that championship.
"I think they're having a tough time dealing with success," Scandrick told Fox Sports 1 after the Eagles cut him in late October. "That locker room is different. I still feel like they're living on that Super Bowl high. It's over."
Hangovers aren't supposed to last that long. I've always found that popping a couple of Advil and drinking a glass of water before going to bed usually eases the day-after headache.
Then again, the Eagles' medical staff hasn't been too helpful in dealing with injuries and ailments lately. There's a growing concern as to the cause and treatment of running back Jordan Howard's shoulder injury, which Pederson labeled a "stinger" a few weeks ago. Howard has missed three games and is not expected to play against the Giants.
To their credit, the Eagles tried their best to move on. If you remember, management plastered the walls of the NovaCare Complex with mementos from the 41-33 victory over New England. Safety Malcolm Jenkins and others demanded that the "Super Bowl LII Champions" sign be removed from the locker room.
But clearly, something is amiss.
Injuries and other issues certainly haven't helped. Howard is among a slew of starters/key players who have spent some time on the sideline. Wide receivers DeSean Jackson, Nelson Agholor and Alshon Jeffery; linebacker Nigel Bradham; cornerbacks Ronald Darby, Jalen Mills and Avonte Maddox; running back Darren Sproles; and defensive tackles Malik Jackson and Tim Jernigan have all missed at least one game.
Looking on the bright side, quarterback Carson Wentz hasn't torn, sprained or broken anything for the first time in his Eagles career.
Looking on the dimmer side, Wentz has not had a good season. It seems as though the Nick Foles shadow has stretched all the way from Jacksonville to Philly.
General manager Howie Roseman and the personnel department haven't helped. They clearly erred by re-signing Jackson, Sproles and Peters, all aging veterans prone to injury. Scandrick was among at least six players to get significant playing time one week, then clean out their lockers the next day, joining linebacker Zach Brown, wide receivers Jordan Matthews and Mack Hollins, defensive tackle Akeem Spence and safety Andrew Sendejo.
That suggests there is a disconnect between Roseman and Pederson.
"I don't feel that way at all," Pederson said. "We're making decisions in the best interest of the Philadelphia Eagles."
Coordinators Mike Groh (offense) and Jim Schwartz (defense) have also been feeling some heat, as have assistant coaches Press Taylor (quarterbacks) and Carson Walch (wide receivers).
There will likely be a few changes on the coaching staff next season. But if they're thinking about trying to lure Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman (Ventnor resident and Holy Spirit High School graduate) to town, forget it. He's going to have his pick of head coaching jobs in the offseason.
Don't be surprised if he replaces Pat Shurmur with the Giants.
In the meantime, Pederson will try to salvage this season. Despite the myriad of problems and issues, they are still in contention to win the NFC East and make the playoffs for a third straight year.
A deep playoff run is unlikely, but not impossible, especially if DeSean Jackson is able to return for the postseason.
Nothing cures a hangover like "Hair of the Dog."
David Weinberg's Extra Points column appears Tuesdays and Saturdays online and Wednesdays and Sundays in The Press.
