Darren Sproles decided to play one more season with the Philadelphia Eagles because he wanted one more opportunity to win a championship.
He might get that chance.
The Eagles are supposed to be pretty good this season.
They begin training camp Thursday with expectations as high as the giant ball perched atop Ocean Casino Resort.
Ocean's William Hill Sports Book lists the Eagles' odds at 15/2 to win the NFC championship, 15/1 to win their second Super Bowl in three seasons, and has their over/under on regular-season wins at 10.
FYI for you Giants fans out there: Big Blue is expected to struggle. They are 50/1 to win the conference and 100/1 to win the Super Bowl. Their over/under is six wins, and I think I'd take the under.
As for the Eagles, I'm leaning toward an 11-5 record, though a lot can happen between the first practice of training camp at the NovaCare Complex on Thursday and the regular-season opener against Washington at Lincoln Financial Field on Sept. 8.
The reason for the optimism revolves around the offense. Carson Wentz is fully recovered from the stress fracture in his back and has a plethora of weapons around him. New/old wide receiver DeSean Jackson and rookie J.J. Arcega-Whiteside join a talented cast of receivers that includes wide receivers Alshon Jeffery and Nelson Agholor and tight ends Zach Ertz and Dallas Goedert.
The stable of running backs is deep with the additions of Jordan Howard and rookie Miles Sanders.
"Talent-wise, I would say (the roster) is pretty good," coach Doug Pederson said in a media session in June. "From a skill position on offense, it's probably the best we've had going into my fourth season."
But there are also question marks.
Unless the NFL makes a drastic rule change, the Eagles will play with only one football. The chemistry appears strong at the moment, but let's see how Jackson reacts when he goes two games without a reception.
Injuries are also a concern. The offensive line is solid, but only if right guard Brandon Brooks is able to recover from his ruptured Achilles and aging left tackle Jason Peters can avoid the nagging pulls and strains that repeatedly forced him to the sidelines last season.
Defensively, the Eagles also have talent. Tackle Fletcher Cox is among the best in the NFL, as is safety Malcolm Jenkins. New tackle Malik Jackson should be an upgrade to the front four, but they need to find a way to replace ends Michael Bennett (traded) and Chris Long (retired).
Most of the secondary missed the offseason minicamps because of injuries (Ronald Darby, Jalen Mills, Rodney McLeod, Sidney Jones) or contract problems (Jenkins), so they will need time to jell.
As always, everything revolves around the quarterback.
Wentz enters his fourth training camp armed with a hefty new contract, having signed a four-year, $128 million extension. As his bank account swelled, so did the pressure.
Assuming he's fully recovered from the back injury that sidelined him at the end of last season, he's supposed to make a push for NFL MVP this season. The website BetonLine.ag lists Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes as a 6/1 favorite to win the award. Indianapolis' Andrew Luck, Green Bay's Aaron Rodgers and Wentz are tied for second at 9/1.
Wentz has yet to prove he can play at an MVP level for an entire season, however. He's been hit with injuries every year since he joined the Eagles as the No. 2 overall pick in 2016.
There's also the shadow that stretches all the way from Jacksonville, Florida, to Philadelphia.
Nick Foles now plays for the Jaguars, but he remains a popular figure in Philly. When he posted a photo of his dog and his daughter on Twitter last week, he received 12,000 Likes and 275 responses, the vast majority from Eagles fans.
Until Wentz wins a Super Bowl, the shadow will always be there.
There are a lot of questions. Starting Thursday, they will try to find the answers.
The Eagles have the potential to have a special season.
If not, well, they'll still be better than the Giants.
David Weinberg's Extra Points column appears Wednesdays and Sundays in The Press.
