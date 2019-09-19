Members of the Mainland Regional High School football team noticed an undersized freshman sitting by himself in the school gym during one of the first days of school this month.
It was lunch time. The boy was new to the district and didn't know anybody.
The Mustangs approached the boy, sat with him and welcomed him to the school.
The boy's mother took to social media to thank the Mustangs for what they did.
"Not 1, not 2 but the entire football team got up and went and sat with him & talked to him for a while," she wrote. "They are Such Stand Up Young Men and their families & community should be so Proud of them. Their kindness brought tears to my eyes."
Many high school sports teams are involved in service projects. They volunteer at local charities and events. Several of the Holy Spirit football coaches and players just got haircuts as part of the St. Baldrick's Foundation project to raise money for childhood cancer research.
But just as important as the charity work is the way high school athletes conduct themselves on a daily basis in their school's hallways and cafeterias.
Athletes are often among a school's best-known students. They have a responsibility to be leaders in their schools and look out for their fellow classmates.
But that doesn't mean athletes have to change the world.
Sharing lunch with someone sitting alone in the cafeteria, having friendly conversations with those shy students who keep to themselves in class or including a special needs student in a team activity goes a long way.
These simple acts of kindness can make a school a much more positive place to be.
Remember, high school can be a great but trying experience.
And high school students are at an age where they need all the kindness they can get.
"We're trying to make kids do the right thing and help out others," Mainland football coach Chuck Smith said, "We all need help at some point."
Smith learned about what his players had done for the freshman boy at lunch through the mother's social media post.
"It's awesome," he said. "Being a coach you want your boys to learn the right things. We say football is about teaching life lessons, so after football's done, they take those (lessons) and learn to be a better father, brother and son down the road."
The Mustangs are off to a 2-0 start on the field this season.
They sound like they're doing even better off the field.
Michael McGarry’s Must Win column appears Fridays in The Press.
