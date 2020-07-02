Just about every time I cover a Brett Brown news conference, I learn something.
Sometimes it’s about basketball. Sometimes it’s about life.
On Wednesday in a Zoom video conference with reporters, the Philadelphia 76ers coach spoke about the COVID-19 pandemic and the NBA’s plan to return to play later this month at Walt Disney World's ESPN Wide World of Sports complex in Orlando, Florida.
Brown used the phrase “appropriate fear,” as he described his approach to the league resuming amidst the pandemic.
“It’s on all of us to do, let’s just call it the right thing,” he said. “The smart thing in order to create what the safest environment is.”
Brown does more than just follow the virus via the news. His brother-in-law has worked for the World Health Organization and Doctor’s Without Borders for three decades. Brown regularly picks his brother's-in-law mind for information and updates.
As sports and society in general begin to return from COVID-19, Brown’s words of “appropriate fear” should serve as a guide us all.
What does “appropriate fear” mean?
To me, it’s social distancing, regularly washing hands and wearing masks in public.
“Is it arrogant or rude (to not wear a mask?),” Brown said. “I think a little bit. All of us, we make a statement. The world as I see it is still a little bit too bulletproof for all of us.”
“Appropriate fear” means protecting the people most vulnerable to the virus but also recognizing that COVID-19 isn’t going anywhere soon, and society, sports and schools need to continue in some form.
“Appropriate fear” means recognizing that as all sports, including high school competitions, return, people will test positive for the virus.
“Appropriate fear” means not running to social media with knee-jerk doomsday reactions, such as saying there will be no high school sports in 2020-21 because the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association canceled the first weekend of the football season.
“Appropriate fear” means recognizing that COVID-19 could cancel all sports but not dwelling on that worst-case scenario. How many positive tests means the end of a sport? There’s no specific number. It could be just one seriously ill athlete or coach. But we will all know when we’ve hit a point where things need to be shut down for good.
Until then “appropriate fear” means understanding that our individual actions and behaviors impact others.
If I’m a high school athlete this summer, I’m social-distancing and doing everything I can to slow the virus spread. I’m reminding my parents, friends and neighbors to do the same.
I’m especially reminding my older brothers and sisters and their friends to take precautions against the virus when they head out to parties or bars on a weekend night. The actions of people on a summer night in an over-crowded Jersey Shore bar could easily lead to an outbreak or spike that force the cancellation of a fall high school sports season.
One of sport’s most valuable lessons is the importance of teamwork. That lesson is never more meaningful than it is right now in these complicated times.
Brown was asked if he thought any Sixers player would try to sneak out of the Orlando bubble.
His answer — just like his use of the phrase “appropriate fear” — is a reminder to us all to keep the greater good in mind.
“I hope that there is a true recognition of the severity of doing that,” he said. “There needs to be a selfless approach to all of this, which really kind of epitomizes team sacrifice, doesn’t it?”
Michael McGarry’s Must Win column appears Fridays in The Press.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.