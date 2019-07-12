Summer fishing is getting to be high quality, as we head into to mid-July.
We are enjoying quite a variety.
Summer flounder continue to be plentiful, with shorts less than 18 inches and with some very hefty 4- to 5-pound fish showing up to keep it interesting.
Andy Grossman reported from Riptide Bait and Tackle in Brigantine that store staffer Joe Degovann, of Brigantine, went fishing with long-time staffer Fred Hynes on Fred’s boat in the back bays of Brigantine.
He came back to brag about and weigh in two keepers for the camera. They weighed 5.5 and 5 pounds.
They said they had “great action” using chartreuse Gulp on a teaser, Andy reported.
Brook Koeneke is operating the Duke O Fluke pontoon boat twice daily from his almost completely-renovated “new digs” at Higbee Avenue on the bay in Somers Point. The veteran partyboat captain also had a summer flounder to brag about. This one weighed 5.2 pounds and was caught by John Prisko, of Somers Point, in Ship Channel off Somers Point, one of the Duke’s main drifting stretches.
Brook said while between trips Friday it was caught Tuesday and was the “the star of the week.”
Brook operates the Duke on a twice-daily schedule leaving the dock at 8 a.m. and at noon.
Chris Fantazzia reported the fishers going out of Ray Scott’s Dock in Margate are catching a “fair amount” of 4- to 5-pound summer flounder.
Robin Scott said Friday the presence of long sand worms and razor clams might be contributing to holding the flounder. She said some of those worms are a foot in length.
Noel Feliciano at One-Stop Bait and Tackle in Atlantic City said “nice-size” summer flounder are “in close” from the T-Jetty to the William B. Demones Jr. Memorial Recreational Fishing Center at the sea wall in Atlantic City.
He also reported sizable 6- to 12-inch sea perch are gathered there.
Triggerfish are adding to the pleasure around the area. Noel weighed in a 3.8-pound triggerfish caught by rock star Will Martinez, of Atlantic City.
Kingfish are cruising the surf throughout the area. Catches of up to 20 fish — and even more sometimes — have been reported. Kingfish have a tendency to move around or in-and-out quite a bit, so they are not always in the same spots.
Bloodworm, Fish-Bites and artificial sand chunks of shrimp on small hooks are productive.
There are loads of small spike weakfish measuring 8 to 12 inches biting on those same baits when the kingfish roam.
“Schoolie” short striped bass continue to bite at night while chasing plugs.
Fishing in Wildwood Reef
The Miss Avalon partyboat is fishing Wildwood Reef and catching triggerfish, kingfish, Black Sea bass and summer flounder. Friday’s trip was highlighted by an equal catch of 15 Black Sea bass and 15 triggerfish plus a couple of kingfish, according to an afternoon report from dockside at Avalon Sports Fishing Center where the Miss Avalon two-boat fleet is headquartered.
Follow Shep at
Michael Shepherd is the retired sports editor of The Press. His column appears Tuesdays and Saturdays in print and Mondays and Fridays online.
