Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
A subscription is required to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. Please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. Please click Get Started. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. If not, we ask that you purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Thank you for Reading.
We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. Please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
A subscription is required to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. Please click Get Started. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. If not, we ask that you purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Wildwood Catholic senior Jahlil White with his 7-year-old sister, Jayelle White, and mother LaToya McNeal after Wednesday's game. McNeal was a 2001 Wildwood High School graduate who gave birth to Jahlil during her senior year. She played on the Warriors' 2000 state championship team. “My mom is always there,” Jahlil said. “She does everything she can for me. She’s the best.”
Wildwood Catholic High School’s Taj Thweatt was The Press Boys Basketball Player of the Year this past season. Thweatt and Jahlil White, below, recently visited Temple University. Both have received scholarship offers from major NCAA Division I programs. ‘Traveling to different schools, seeing how people are, meeting different (coaching) staffs, I think that’s pretty cool,’ Thweatt said this week.
Wildwood Catholic senior Jahlil White with his 7-year-old sister, Jayelle White, and mother LaToya McNeal after Wednesday's game. McNeal was a 2001 Wildwood High School graduate who gave birth to Jahlil during her senior year. She played on the Warriors' 2000 state championship team. “My mom is always there,” Jahlil said. “She does everything she can for me. She’s the best.”
Press employee Michael McGarry, Tuesday April 13 2010 (The Press of Atlantic City / Ben Fogletto)
Ben Fogletto
Wildwood Catholic High School’s Taj Thweatt was The Press Boys Basketball Player of the Year this past season. Thweatt and Jahlil White, below, recently visited Temple University. Both have received scholarship offers from major NCAA Division I programs. ‘Traveling to different schools, seeing how people are, meeting different (coaching) staffs, I think that’s pretty cool,’ Thweatt said this week.
NORTH WILDWOOD — Latoya McNeal is proud of her son, Jahlil White.
She’s also proud of herself. She should be.
White, a Wildwood Catholic senior, is one of the state’s best high school boys basketball players. The Temple-University recruit scored 37 points as the Crusaders beat St. Joseph 101-82 on Wednesday night. The 6-foot-7 White is averaging 20.4 points. Wildwood Catholic (9-2) is the two-time defending Cape-Atlantic League champion and a state Non-Public B contender.
“This is just the beginning for him,” LaToya said of her son.
LaToya, 38, sat at the top of the bleachers in Wildwood Catholic’s tiny gym to watch Wednesday’s game. She’s no ordinary mom in the stands. McNeal played for the Wildwood girls team that won a state title in 2000. She became pregnant with Jahlil during her senior year in 2000-01. The Warriors would also go on to win a state Group I title that season.
Jahlil was born Dec. 2, 2001. LaToya graduated Wildwood on June 16, 2001.
“My mom is always there,” Jahlil said. “She does everything she can for me. She’s the best.”
LaToya knows basketball.
“Jahlil had a natural gift and talent,” she said. “I didn’t force it on him. When we put a ball in his hands, he was able to do it.”
LaToya was one of Jahlil’s first coaches, and she wasn’t shy about sharing her opinions of his game, often yelling at him to box out and keep his hands up on defense. She's much more reserved now.
“I was that mom,” she said with a laugh. “I was coaching from the sidelines. As he got older, I chilled out a little bit.”
Mother and son, however, will still watch game video together at their Cape May Court House home.
“She never fails to tell me what I’m doing wrong,” Jahlil said. “She’s always on me about my free throws. She always on me about improving those.”
Is LaToya a good free throw shooter?
“I don’t think so,” Jahlil said with a laugh.
LaToya said she sometimes sees a bit of herself in Jahlil on the court.
“I had the little spurts of attitude that I see in Jahlil,” she said. “I try to tell him to keep that under control and let the game come to you. It will all happen.”
LaToya has worked the past 14 years as a master hair stylist at the Hair Cuttery in the Rio Grande section of Middle Township. Jahlil chose Temple in part, so his mom could continue to see him play in person.
“That was a big factor,” Jahlil said, “and the coaching staff was great.”
It wasn’t easy for LaToya as a young mother. When she talks about how Jahlil has matured on and off the court, her emotions start to get to her. LaToya sees the rewards of the sacrifices she made years ago.
“I’m very blessed and grateful,” she said. “I made the decision to keep him. Words can’t describe how proud I am of him. I’m probably a pain in the butt to him too. But I’m so proud of him. If he makes it, I make it. It takes a whole village. I’m his number one fan, and I’m there for him 100 percent.”
Michael McGarry’s Must Win column appears Fridays in The Press.
1 of 55
Wildwood Cathlic's Taj Thweatt #32 battle for the ball against Ranney's Phillip Wheeler #4, left Scottie Lewis #23, middle and Alex Klatsky #3, right during the first half boys South Jersey Non-Public B final basketball game at Jackson Liberty High School Wednesday March 6, 2019. Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer
Wildwood Catholic’s Jacob Hopping mourns while Ranney celebrates winning the South Jersey Non-Public B title Wednesday at Jackson Liberty. ‘This stings. We are going to fight our way back here next year, and hopefully we can win it,’ Hopping said. after losing against Ranney’s for the South Jersey Non-Public B final basketball game at Jackson Liberty High School Wednesday March 6, 2019. Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer
Wildwood Cathlic’s Jahlil White #1 drives t the basket against Ranney’s Bryan Antoine #1 during the first half boys South Jersey Non-Public B final basketball game at Jackson Liberty High School Wednesday March 6, 2019. Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer
Wildwood Cathlic’s Desean Lopez (13) battles for the ball against Ranney’s Scottie Lewis (23) during the first half of the South Jersey Non-Public B final Wednesday in Jackson Township. boys South Jersey Non-Public B final basketball game at Jackson Liberty High School Wednesday March 6, 2019. Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer
Wildwood Cathlic's Taj Thweatt #32 battle for the ball against Ranney's Chris Autino #32 during the first half boys South Jersey Non-Public B final basketball game at Jackson Liberty High School Wednesday March 6, 2019. Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer
Wildwood Cathlic's Jake McGonigle #0 drives to the basket against Ranney's Alex Klatsky #3 during the first half boys South Jersey Non-Public B final basketball game at Jackson Liberty High School Wednesday March 6, 2019. Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer
Wildwood Cathlic's Taj Thweatt #32 drives to the basket against Ranney's Scottie Lewis #23 during the first half boys South Jersey Non-Public B final basketball game at Jackson Liberty High School Wednesday March 6, 2019. Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer
Wildwood Cathlic's Jahlil White #1 battle for the ball against Ranney's Scottie Lewis #23 during the first half boys South Jersey Non-Public B final basketball game at Jackson Liberty High School Wednesday March 6, 2019. Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer
Wildwood Catholic High School’s boys basketball team plays Ranney in a South Jersey Non-Public B final at Jackson Liberty High School in March 2019. Wildwood Catholic, which has a freshman-through-junior enrollment of 118, is the third smallest school in the South Jersey Non-Public B bracket, according to the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association.
GALLERY: Wildwood Catholic vs. Ranney in South Jersey Non-Public B final
1 of 55
Wildwood Cathlic's Taj Thweatt #32 battle for the ball against Ranney's Phillip Wheeler #4, left Scottie Lewis #23, middle and Alex Klatsky #3, right during the first half boys South Jersey Non-Public B final basketball game at Jackson Liberty High School Wednesday March 6, 2019. Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Wildwood Catholic’s Jacob Hopping mourns while Ranney celebrates winning the South Jersey Non-Public B title Wednesday at Jackson Liberty. ‘This stings. We are going to fight our way back here next year, and hopefully we can win it,’ Hopping said. after losing against Ranney’s for the South Jersey Non-Public B final basketball game at Jackson Liberty High School Wednesday March 6, 2019. Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Wildwood Cathlic’s Jahlil White #1 drives t the basket against Ranney’s Bryan Antoine #1 during the first half boys South Jersey Non-Public B final basketball game at Jackson Liberty High School Wednesday March 6, 2019. Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Wildwood Cathlic’s Desean Lopez (13) battles for the ball against Ranney’s Scottie Lewis (23) during the first half of the South Jersey Non-Public B final Wednesday in Jackson Township. boys South Jersey Non-Public B final basketball game at Jackson Liberty High School Wednesday March 6, 2019. Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Wildwood Cathlic's Taj Thweatt #32 battle for the ball against Ranney's Chris Autino #32 during the first half boys South Jersey Non-Public B final basketball game at Jackson Liberty High School Wednesday March 6, 2019. Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Wildwood Cathlic's Jake McGonigle #0 drives to the basket against Ranney's Alex Klatsky #3 during the first half boys South Jersey Non-Public B final basketball game at Jackson Liberty High School Wednesday March 6, 2019. Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Wildwood Cathlic's Taj Thweatt #32 drives to the basket against Ranney's Scottie Lewis #23 during the first half boys South Jersey Non-Public B final basketball game at Jackson Liberty High School Wednesday March 6, 2019. Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Wildwood Cathlic's Jahlil White #1 battle for the ball against Ranney's Scottie Lewis #23 during the first half boys South Jersey Non-Public B final basketball game at Jackson Liberty High School Wednesday March 6, 2019. Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Wildwood Cathlic's against Ranney's boys South Jersey Non-Public B final basketball game at Jackson Liberty High School Wednesday March 6, 2019. Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Wildwood Cathlic's against Ranney's boys South Jersey Non-Public B final basketball game at Jackson Liberty High School Wednesday March 6, 2019. Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Wildwood Cathlic's against Ranney's boys South Jersey Non-Public B final basketball game at Jackson Liberty High School Wednesday March 6, 2019. Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Wildwood Cathlic's against Ranney's boys South Jersey Non-Public B final basketball game at Jackson Liberty High School Wednesday March 6, 2019. Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Wildwood Cathlic's against Ranney's boys South Jersey Non-Public B final basketball game at Jackson Liberty High School Wednesday March 6, 2019. Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Wildwood Cathlic's against Ranney's boys South Jersey Non-Public B final basketball game at Jackson Liberty High School Wednesday March 6, 2019. Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Wildwood Cathlic's against Ranney's boys South Jersey Non-Public B final basketball game at Jackson Liberty High School Wednesday March 6, 2019. Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Wildwood Cathlic's against Ranney's boys South Jersey Non-Public B final basketball game at Jackson Liberty High School Wednesday March 6, 2019. Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Wildwood Cathlic's against Ranney's boys South Jersey Non-Public B final basketball game at Jackson Liberty High School Wednesday March 6, 2019. Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Wildwood Cathlic's against Ranney's boys South Jersey Non-Public B final basketball game at Jackson Liberty High School Wednesday March 6, 2019. Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Wildwood Cathlic's against Ranney's boys South Jersey Non-Public B final basketball game at Jackson Liberty High School Wednesday March 6, 2019. Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Wildwood Cathlic's against Ranney's boys South Jersey Non-Public B final basketball game at Jackson Liberty High School Wednesday March 6, 2019. Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Wildwood Cathlic's against Ranney's boys South Jersey Non-Public B final basketball game at Jackson Liberty High School Wednesday March 6, 2019. Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Wildwood Catholic High School’s boys basketball team plays Ranney in a South Jersey Non-Public B final at Jackson Liberty High School in March 2019. Wildwood Catholic, which has a freshman-through-junior enrollment of 118, is the third smallest school in the South Jersey Non-Public B bracket, according to the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association.
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Wildwood Cathlic's against Ranney's boys South Jersey Non-Public B final basketball game at Jackson Liberty High School Wednesday March 6, 2019. Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Wildwood Cathlic's against Ranney's boys South Jersey Non-Public B final basketball game at Jackson Liberty High School Wednesday March 6, 2019. Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Wildwood Cathlic's against Ranney's boys South Jersey Non-Public B final basketball game at Jackson Liberty High School Wednesday March 6, 2019. Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Wildwood Cathlic's against Ranney's boys South Jersey Non-Public B final basketball game at Jackson Liberty High School Wednesday March 6, 2019. Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Wildwood Cathlic's against Ranney's boys South Jersey Non-Public B final basketball game at Jackson Liberty High School Wednesday March 6, 2019. Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Wildwood Cathlic's against Ranney's boys South Jersey Non-Public B final basketball game at Jackson Liberty High School Wednesday March 6, 2019. Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Wildwood Cathlic's against Ranney's boys South Jersey Non-Public B final basketball game at Jackson Liberty High School Wednesday March 6, 2019. Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Wildwood Cathlic's against Ranney's boys South Jersey Non-Public B final basketball game at Jackson Liberty High School Wednesday March 6, 2019. Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Wildwood Cathlic's against Ranney's boys South Jersey Non-Public B final basketball game at Jackson Liberty High School Wednesday March 6, 2019. Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Wildwood Cathlic's against Ranney's boys South Jersey Non-Public B final basketball game at Jackson Liberty High School Wednesday March 6, 2019. Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Wildwood Cathlic's against Ranney's boys South Jersey Non-Public B final basketball game at Jackson Liberty High School Wednesday March 6, 2019. Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Wildwood Cathlic's against Ranney's boys South Jersey Non-Public B final basketball game at Jackson Liberty High School Wednesday March 6, 2019. Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Wildwood Cathlic's against Ranney's boys South Jersey Non-Public B final basketball game at Jackson Liberty High School Wednesday March 6, 2019. Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Wildwood Cathlic's against Ranney's boys South Jersey Non-Public B final basketball game at Jackson Liberty High School Wednesday March 6, 2019. Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Wildwood Cathlic's against Ranney's boys South Jersey Non-Public B final basketball game at Jackson Liberty High School Wednesday March 6, 2019. Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Wildwood Cathlic's against Ranney's boys South Jersey Non-Public B final basketball game at Jackson Liberty High School Wednesday March 6, 2019. Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Wildwood Cathlic's against Ranney's boys South Jersey Non-Public B final basketball game at Jackson Liberty High School Wednesday March 6, 2019. Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Wildwood Cathlic's against Ranney's boys South Jersey Non-Public B final basketball game at Jackson Liberty High School Wednesday March 6, 2019. Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Wildwood Cathlic's against Ranney's boys South Jersey Non-Public B final basketball game at Jackson Liberty High School Wednesday March 6, 2019. Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Wildwood Cathlic's against Ranney's boys South Jersey Non-Public B final basketball game at Jackson Liberty High School Wednesday March 6, 2019. Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Wildwood Cathlic's against Ranney's boys South Jersey Non-Public B final basketball game at Jackson Liberty High School Wednesday March 6, 2019. Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Wildwood Cathlic's against Ranney's boys South Jersey Non-Public B final basketball game at Jackson Liberty High School Wednesday March 6, 2019. Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Wildwood Cathlic's against Ranney's boys South Jersey Non-Public B final basketball game at Jackson Liberty High School Wednesday March 6, 2019. Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Wildwood Cathlic's against Ranney's boys South Jersey Non-Public B final basketball game at Jackson Liberty High School Wednesday March 6, 2019. Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Wildwood Cathlic's against Ranney's boys South Jersey Non-Public B final basketball game at Jackson Liberty High School Wednesday March 6, 2019. Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Wildwood Cathlic's against Ranney's boys South Jersey Non-Public B final basketball game at Jackson Liberty High School Wednesday March 6, 2019. Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Wildwood Cathlic's against Ranney's boys South Jersey Non-Public B final basketball game at Jackson Liberty High School Wednesday March 6, 2019. Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Wildwood Cathlic's against Ranney's boys South Jersey Non-Public B final basketball game at Jackson Liberty High School Wednesday March 6, 2019. Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Wildwood Cathlic's against Ranney's boys South Jersey Non-Public B final basketball game at Jackson Liberty High School Wednesday March 6, 2019. Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Wildwood Cathlic's against Ranney's boys South Jersey Non-Public B final basketball game at Jackson Liberty High School Wednesday March 6, 2019. Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Wildwood Cathlic's against Ranney's boys South Jersey Non-Public B final basketball game at Jackson Liberty High School Wednesday March 6, 2019. Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Wildwood Cathlic's against Ranney's boys South Jersey Non-Public B final basketball game at Jackson Liberty High School Wednesday March 6, 2019. Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week
PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.