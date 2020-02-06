What makes basketball special is the players' abilities to make their teammates better.
It’s time for the Philadelphia 76ers' two biggest stars, Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid, to fully embrace this concept.
The Sixers are in a funk. They brought a three-game losing streak — all on the road — into Thursday’s game in Milwaukee against the Bucks. Milwaukee (43-7) began Thursday with the NBA’s best record, and the 76ers (31-21) in sixth place in the Eastern Conference.
“Our backs are against the wall,” Sixers forward Al Horford said after Wednesday’s practice. "There's some stuff going on in our locker room. We'll keep that internal. But we all know we need to do better.”
Horford’s statement caught the attention of the national sports talk shows, but it was probably too dramatic, considering there’s still 30 games left in the season. But there’s no doubt Philadelphia has issues.
Each defeat during the current losing streak was more troublesome than the previous. The streak began with a 127-117 loss to the Atlanta Hawks and was followed with a 116-95 defeat in Boston against the Celtics.
The low-point came Monday when the Miami Heat beat Philadelphia 137-106. The 76ers' performance was so lackluster that it caused some fans and media to wonder if coach Brett Brown had lost the locker room.
“My job is to coach this team and get them playing at a level they’re capable of,” Brown said. “The road trip did not play out as we hoped. Here we are. If this conversation or this performance was 10 games out, we’d all have legitimate reason to talk. I know the problems we need to fix. I know the visual it presented down in Miami. It’s my job to piece this together with more than enough time.”
The Sixers made a trade Wednesday night to spark their offense, acquiring Alec Burks and Glenn Robinson III from the Golden State Warriors.
Neither will solve Philadelphia’s fundamental offensive problem — even Brown admits the Sixers are struggling to find an offensive identity.
That lack of an identity leads to even bigger questions.
Why do the Sixers seem to be a more efficient team when just Embiid or Simmons is playing and the other is out of the lineup? Can Simmons and Embiid coexist?
Simmons is more effective when he’s handling the ball in transition. Embiid is more effective when the pace of the game slows, and he gets the ball in the low post. Meanwhile, Simmons, with his inability to shoot from the perimeter, seems lost in a half-court game.
“Spacing is an issue.” Embiid said. “Sometimes we play fast, sometimes we play slow. I have to spend a lot of time at the 3-point line to make sure there’s some spacing. You have to find a balance. If it means that I have to stay at the 3-point line all game, I guess, I got to do it. But at the same time, I have to find ways to maximize what I do best.”
This Embiid/Simmons dilemma has some fans and media suggesting the 76ers should trade one of their two stars. That is crazy talk.
Embiid is 25. Simmons is 23.
They are generational talents that cannot be traded.
But they must learn to live with each other on the offensive end of the court.
“We all have to sacrifice,” Embiid said. “If it means taking less shots just to make sure everybody is happy, and we keep winning, then that’s what we have to do.”
Many fans want Brown to maximize Embiid's and Simmons’ offensive potential. It’s only partially up to him or any other coach. The majority of the responsibility rests with the two young stars.
"We haven't been winning. Our offense has not been good," Embiid said. "But I always say, coaches are not out there to make shots for us, they don't make plays. They can do a better job of setting everything up but at the end of the day, we make the plays."
Simmons is in his third season in the NBA, Embiid his fourth. They’re far from rookies anymore.
It’s time for the two to mature as players and figure this out.
How can they sacrifice for each other and make each other better?
The answers they come up with will determine their legacy as 76ers and NBA players.
Michael McGarry’s Must Win column appears Fridays in The Press.
