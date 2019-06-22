Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Former local boxers John Brown and Kevin Watts are getting their just due Sunday.
They are among the 19 people who will be inducted into the Atlantic City Boxing Hall of Fame at the Claridge Hotel.
They definitely deserve the honor.
While neither fighter became a world champion, they enjoyed outstanding careers. More importantly, they played vital roles during Atlantic City's heyday as one of the country's top boxing towns.
Brown, from Atlantic City, forged a 24-19-2 record in an era when boxers did not pad their records and confidence with easy bouts.
He stood just 5-foot-4 but had a 6-4 heart. His first 13 opponents sported a combined 80-7-3 record at the time they met the "Eastern Beast." He won 12 of the 13, the lone defeat coming on a split decision to Lamar Murphy in Bay St. Louis, Missouri.
Brown's 14th fight was against Calvin Grove, who should also be considered for induction into the ACBHOF at some point. It was Grove's 54th fight.
The experience eventually paid off, however.
An eighth-round TKO over former World Boxing Council super-featherweight champion Gabriel Ruelas earned Brown the first of his four world title shots, a fight against lightweight champion Shane Mosley, who at the time was considered among the world's top three fighters, regardless of weight class.
1 of 10
AP Photo/Richard Drew
A record crowd of 21,785 showed up to see a matchup of boxing's top two heavyweights. The arena crackled with electricity and deafening roars erupted when Tyson flattened Spinks in 91 seconds.
Ring Magazine's 1998 Fight of the Year was arguably the most exciting fight of the entire decade. For 10 rounds, the two lightweights waged an action-packed bout that saw Robinson earn a split decision. Both fighters received a standing ovation.
Approximately 7,000 fans braved a snowstorm and bitter cold to see if Barkley could retain his WBC middlweight title against the legendary Duran. Duran earned the belt with a split decision in an intense, thrilling fight that was Ring's Fight of the Year.
The two had split the first two meetings. The rubber match was epic. Both fighters displayed unbelievable courage and determination during Gatti's unanimous decision win. Gatti and Ward wound up in adjoining beds at the hospital afterward.
An estimated 20,000 fans - the second-largest crowd for a fight in Atlantic City - showed up to see if Foreman could continue his amazing comeback. Big George had his moments, but Holyfield's mix of boxing skills and toughness carried him to a unanimous decision.
Gatti, who died in 2009 under mysterious circumstances, was the kind of fighter who could make a shadow-boxing session exciting. He retained his super-featherweight title with a fifth-round TKO in a brutal bout that earned Ring Magazine's Fight of the Year.
Martinez, who fought three big bouts in Atlantic City, retained his middleweight title with an 11th-round knockout that ended a thrilling, bloody brawl that was The Press Fight of the Year. Martinez suffered a broken nose and Barker's face was marked with cuts and bruises.
Taylor was the undefeated middlweight champ who had beaten the legendary Bernard Hopkins. Pavlik, with thousands of fans from Youngstown, Ohio cheering him on, recovered from early punishment to stun Taylor with a seventh-round TKO.
This fight showed the brutal, dangerous side of the sport. Morrison, who was 28-0 at the time, dominated the early rounds with a relentless attack, but ran out of steam. Mercer battered him in the fifth round, launching a 15-pounch flurry that left Morrison sagging helplessly against the ropes. Morrison died in 2013.
Golota had lost their first fight because of repeated low blows. In the rematch, he put Bowe on the canvas twice, but his old habits cost him again. An intentional head butt and three more low blows forced referee Eddie Cotton to disqualify Golota in a fight he was clearly winning.
Brown, who was moving up in weight from 130 to 135 pounds, suffered an eighth-round TKO loss. He subsequently dropped title fights at super-featherweight against the late Diego Corrales and two bouts against Steve Forbes.
Unfortunately, the willingness to take on any and all challengers began to take a toll. His 23-year career included just one win in his final 14 bouts. He retired after a sixth-round TKO loss to 2008 Olympian Ricardo Williamas at Bally's Atlantic City in 2011.
Of his 45 career fights, three were against opponents with losing records. Sixteen opponents were undefeated.
Atlantic City was thriving as a boxing town during Watts' 11-year career. Almost every casino had fights as part of their entertainment menus. Of Watts' 31 fights from 1983 to 1993, all but six were in casino showrooms at the Atlantis, Resorts, Sands, Tropicana, Trump Castle and Trump Plaza.
Nicknamed "Killer," Watts was a fan favorite. It also helped that his career coincided with an era when the middleweight division was filled with talented fighters.
His ring resume included bouts against James "Hard Rock" Green, future middleweight and super-middleweight world champion Michael Nunn, the late Tony "The Punching Postman" Thornton, from Glassboro, and 1984 Olympic gold medalist and future world champ Frank Tate.
Frustrated with the politics of boxing, Watts retired in 1993 with a 23-7-1 record that included nine knockouts.
This year's Hall of Fame class features some of the sport's all-time greats. Roberto Duran, Bernard Hopkins and former world champions Virgil Hill and Tim Witherspoon are among the inductees.
But while they never had a jewel-encrusted belt around their waists, Brown and Watts are just as deserving because they helped set the bar for other local fighters who may one day merit consideration.
Thanks to Brown, the late Leavander Johnson, Bruce Seldon and Watts, that bar is pretty high.
David Weinberg's Extra Points column appears Wednesdays and Sundays in The Press.
