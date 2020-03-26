Johnny Rodio knows the pressures of being a high school basketball coach.
His brother, Paul, is the coach at St. Augustine Prep. His nephew, also Paul, coaches the St. Joseph boys team.
Johnny knows the pressures of being a basketball official. He’s one himself, and he knows officials and coaches don’t always agree.
That’s why eight years ago after a conversation with then St. Joe coach Tim Gallagher, Rodio formed the South Jersey Basketball Summit.
The goal was to bring coaches and officials together. Friday was supposed to be the organization’s eighth CO Basketball Summit at Tropicana Atlantic City. The CO stands for coaches and officials and has grown each year it’s been held.
“Our mission is to continually work to foster better relationships between coaches and officials,” Rodio said. “You bring everybody together and have fun. It goes a long way.”
Friday’s gathering would have served as an end-of-the-season banquet for many involved in the South Jersey basketball scene. But like many events, it has been canceled by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“In the scheme of things, it doesn’t really matter,” Rodio said. “But personally, it’s the culmination of the season, and we all look forward to it. It’s upsetting, but with the stuff that’s going on, it really doesn’t mean anything.”
The event, however, does recognize several players, coaches and officials with awards named after longtime contributors to the local basketball scene.
The Summit runs the Seagull Classic showcase event at Holy Spirit and raises money through donations. Those proceeds go toward scholarships for local players.
Five current seniors — Jack Cella of Holy Spirit, Tommy Bolle of Wildwood Catholic, Brendan Westcott of St. Augustine, Julianna Montero of ACIT, and Winter Favre of Wildwood — will receive $1,000 college scholarships from the organization. The money is great, but it would have been nice for these players to be recognized at the banquet.
The Summit selects the players on their character and sportsmanship. The organization looks for players who are role models for their teammates and classmates.
“A thousand dollars is something,” Rodio said. “They can buy books. The (players) appreciate it.”
Other people to be honored Friday, included Mainland Regional sophomore Camryn Dirkes, cadet official Danny Ortiz, AAU coach Keith Fader, Atlantic City girls basketball coach Jason Lantz, former Press of Atlantic City sportswriter David Weinberg and Egg Harbor Township youth coach Mason Wright.
Friday would have been memorable for those to have been honored, and a lot of fun for those that attended — coaches and officials sharing stories, watching the NCAA Tournament on television.
Instead, it’s a reminder of nights that we used to take for granted, and nights that, when the pandemic subsides, we should all appreciate a lot more.
Past banquets have helped coaches and officials get to know each a little better. It helps coaches and officials understand each other’s viewpoint.
But Rodio, with a laugh, says he knows that all camaraderie only goes so far when the games begin again next season and the first block/charge call is made.
“The coaches come with their spouses, and they get to mingle with the referees and see them in a different light than they are in the court,” Rodio said. “But I’m still going to get yelled at by coaches.”
Michael McGarry’s Must Win column appears Fridays in The Press.
