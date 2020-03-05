Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Keith Fader, founder of the South Jersey Lady Starz AAU basketball program, poses with members of the Atlantic City and Ocean City girls basketball teams after a game in January. Fader has coached many of those players since they were in third or fourth grade.
Provided
Press employee Michael McGarry, Tuesday April 13 2010 (The Press of Atlantic City / Ben Fogletto)
“I don’t have hobbies,” he said. “When I’m home, I coach basketball.”
The results of Fader’s efforts are visible just about every time a Cape-Atlantic League girls team plays in a big game.
Fader founded the South Jersey Lady Starz AAU program in 2012 with the help of Joe Fenton and Mike Brestle. The girls on that first Lady Starz team are high school seniors this season.
Just about every prominent CAL girls player has passed through the program.
There’s Alex Fader (Keith's daughter), Madison Brestle and Ciani Redd-Howard of Atlantic City.
There’s Kylee Watson and Madi Hafetz of Mainland Regional.
There’s Abbey Fenton and Marin Panico of Ocean City.
There’s Marianna Papazoglou of Wildwood Catholic and countless others from around the CAL.
Fader attended the CAL Tournament semifinal games at Ocean City last week. He looked at the program and circled the names of 35 players on the four teams that played for the Lady Starz.
“Through the years, it’s just grown,” he said. “When I see what they’re doing in high school, it’s magnificent.”
Fader works as a sales executive for Advantage Systems, which helps media companies connect with local businesses. He played basketball at Atlantic City High School, graduating in 1987.
He started the Lady Starz, because he wanted to coach Alex. There are between 80-100 players involved in the organization.
Fader gives each girl a nickname. He often coaches multiple games at weekend tournaments fueled by a steady supply of Mountain Dew.
Fader holds practices and workouts early Saturday morning. He emphasizes drills and skills. The Lady Starz usually play in AAU tournaments in the Tri-State area. Once a season, the program makes an overnight trip to a college. The Starz have been to Duke University twice.
“I took a different approach to AAU basketball,” Fader said. “I didn’t want it to be around national tournaments, and say, ‘Oh my god, your kid is going to play Division I.’ You must establish your skill set early in the third and fourth grade. I dedicate the first half of my practices to skills and drills. It doesn’t matter if we’re playing in a tournament or not.”
The average fan wouldn’t know it by how hard the Lady Starz alumni compete against each other in high school games, but there’s a camaraderie between the players.
After Atlantic City played Ocean City in a regular season game in January, the Starz players from both teams, plus the Starz players who just came to watch, posed for a picture with Fader and his wife, Sue.
“I’m speechless,” Fader said. “It’s just one giant family. I look at those girls like my daughters. I would do anything for any one of them like I would my own daughter.”
AAU basketball often gets a bad rap. But the Lady Starz show the benefits of an AAU program when it’s done the right way.
Fader sounds like he’s gotten as much from the program as the players he coached.
“I’m just a hoops junkie,” he said. “I enjoy the game so much. It’s just something in my blood. I enjoy the camaraderie."
Fader must make some tough choices, however. With so many players on so many high school teams, who does Fader root for?
“I root for all the girls,” he said. “Obviously if Atlantic City is playing, I want Atlantic City to win. But my door is always open. Once you’re a Starz, you’re always a Starz.”
Michael McGarry’s Must Win column appears Fridays in The Press.
