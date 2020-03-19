The Egg Harbor Township High School girls track and field team can’t run right now.
They can’t jump.
They can’t throw.
Worst of all, they can’t be together.
COVID-19 has put the high school sports spring season on pause.
Forget about the games and competitions. The biggest loss for athletes is the camaraderie and support they are no longer getting from their teammates and coaches.
“We’re a family," EHT girls track and field coach Erika Vazquez said. “This is like we can’t see our family. We’ve been through ups and downs with each other, heartaches. Right now, we can’t celebrate when something happy happens, and we can’t be there when a teammate is going through a hard time.”
That’s why schools should do everything they can to save the spring season.
The New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association released a statement earlier this week saying it would do just that.
“The NJSIAA remains committed to providing student-athletes as many opportunities as possible,” the organization said in a statement Monday night. “If we cannot accommodate the traditional post-season tournament structure, we will look at other options and other opportunities.”
The news seems to change every hour these days and not for the better.
The spring high school sports season features a host of historic events. There’s the Woodbury and Bridgeton relays in track and field, the Joe Hartmann Diamond Classic in baseball and the Hammonton Invitational Softball Tournament. The Woodbury Relays on Wednesday announced via tweet that this year’s event scheduled for April 17-18 was canceled. The Penn Relays, one of the oldest and largest track meets in the nation, were canceled too.
Many colleges, including Stockton University, have canceled their spring seasons.
The spring is already the most time-challenged of the three high school sports seasons. The clock moves fast in normal time in April, May and June. Schools may soon reach the point of no return and elect to finish the school year online even if allowed to return to normal instruction.
That scenario shouldn’t mean the end of school sports this spring.
If it’s deemed safe by the proper authorities, high school sports should be played.
Non-traditional solutions could be the key to salvaging the season depending on the return date. New Jersey athletic directors and school superintendents should think outside the box.
The season could be extended to late June or, dare I say, a few days before July 4.
Schools could just play league and conference competitions.
In some sports, only major events, such as county championships in track and field or the Cape-Atlantic League golf and tennis tournaments, could be held.
Leagues could run a single weekend tournament for baseball, softball and boys and girls lacrosse teams.
Not worth the effort with all the world is currently facing? Think of the seniors.
For many of them, it’s the last time they’ll ever be part of an organized sports team.
Some seniors will go on to play in college, but even they would appreciate the chance to wear their high school uniform one last time.
Vineland resident and St. Augustine Prep senior Kenny Levari is one of the state’s best scholastic baseball players. The pitcher/infielder has committed to attend Old Dominion University in Virginia on an NCAA Division I scholarship. He could be selected in the MLB Draft scheduled for June.
Levari has competed in showcase events all over the country. He’s pitched in historic Fenway Park in Boston.
But there’s something different about the game when he wears St. Augustine’s blue and white jersey.
“Just going out there with my best friends," Levari said. "High school baseball is so much different than playing in the summer. When you play in the summer, it’s all about how well you do. When you’re playing for your school, we’re all playing for the same thing — (to) make our school proud.”
I’ve talked to several athletes this week. They’re disappointed their seasons are on hold, but they also say if canceling sports helps get COVID-19 under control, then it’s a sacrifice worth making.
But if possible — and that’s a big if right now — Levari expressed an ideal worth saving.
Even for one day.
Michael McGarry’s Must Win column appears Fridays in The Press.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.