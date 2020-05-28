If and when New Jersey high school sports return, there will be changes.
High school coaches, players, fans, athletic directors and media better be ready for them. That is the only thing certain for now.
Gov. Phil Murphy said he expects to decide in June on whether New Jersey schools will return to some form of in-person learning in the fall. A return to school is bound to involve some social distancing protocols.
“If we’re going to do an adjusted school year, then we’re going to have to do some form of adjusted athletics,” Mainland Regional High School athletic director Mike Gatley said. “We can’t work all day from 8 (a.m.) to 2:30 (p.m.) with smaller classrooms and smaller amount of kids in school and then at 2:30 let all hell break loose in the locker room.”
The New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association, which governs most state high school sports, announced Thursday the formation of a COVID-19 Sports Advisory Task Force.
The announcement made clear that changes are coming. The NJSIAA said this task force consisting of state athletic directors will consider a wide range of sports-specific proposals and recommendations with a focus on implementing, executing and enforcing potential modifications.
Dave Frazier, the Rutherford High School athletic director and task force chair, said significant challenges are ahead.
“It’s essential,” he said in a statement, “to manage expectations and prepare our student-athletes — as well as those who cheer them on — for the short-term changes that may be necessary.”
What might these hopefully short-term changes entail?
Athletes in some sports will probably have to wear gloves, masks and other personal protective equipment. The biggest change could see some sports switching seasons in 2020-21.
My column last week about football moving to the spring and baseball to the fall drew plenty of reaction, both positive and negative. But much of the negative reaction was based on pre-COVID-19 thinking.
Some said baseball can’t be played in the fall because pitchers would be tired from summer travel leagues and showcase events. The virus has already canceled most of those games.
Others questioned how athletes can play football in the spring and fall of 2021 if the schedule returns to normal for the 2021-22 school year. In that case, both seasons probably must be shorted by a game or two, and New Jersey’s quest for true state champions in each public school enrollment group goes on hold for a few years.
Switching seasons could impact the college recruiting of high school athletes. So could not playing any games at all.
No matter what the obstacles, it’s critical for high school sports to return as a soon as possible. The U.S. is one of the few countries where schools have sports teams. Many countries use the club model, and the U.S. is heading in that direction — think AAU basketball or powerful soccer travel clubs.
If sports do not return quickly, school districts could easily cut a sport to save money and let athletes play for a town or regional club team.
For the long-term survival of high school sports, everyone involved must be willing to consider changes they would have quickly dismissed before the virus struck.
The toughest part about the changes is that many will increase the burden and hardships on high school athletes themselves. Some multisport athletes might be placed in the unfortunate position of having to choose between sports they’ve played in different seasons their whole lives.
But let’s remember this — this year’s spring athletes got no choice, and come this fall, no one connected with high school sports wants to relive that nightmare.
Michael McGarry’s Must Win column appears Fridays in The Press.
