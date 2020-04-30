Kylee Watson grew up in the LeBron James generation.
But that doesn’t mean she can’t be thrilled about getting a Michael Jordan autograph.
The Mainland Regional High School basketball standout and University of Oregon recruit was set to play in the Jordan Brand Classic in Chicago on March 27. The 19th annual Classic was supposed to feature many of the nation’s top scholastic players.
The COVID-19 pandemic postponed the game, but earlier this week a pristine box with the iconic Jumpman logo on the side arrived at the Kylee’s Linwood home.
The box contained top-of-the line Jordan gear. Kylee received two pairs of Jordan sneakers, a sweatshirt, a long sleeve shirt and a luggage bag with her name on it.
But the best part was a certificate signed by Jordan.
“You can’t put a timeline on the impact (Jordan) had on basketball,” Kylee said. “I didn’t realize at first that he had signed the certificate and then I was like, ‘Oh my gosh.’ I was taken back a little bit. It was really cool.”
The Jordan gear arrived at a time when he is experiencing a career resurgence due to the “The Last Dance.” The 10-part documentary currently airing Sunday nights on ESPN chronicles Jordan’s career and focuses on the last of the Chicago Bulls' six NBA championships. It has filled a wide gap for sports fans hungering for action during the pandemic.
What has so far come across most in “The Last Dance” is Jordan’s competitiveness.
In 1991, the Bulls swept the Detroit Pistons in the Eastern Conference final. Nearly the entire Pistons team left the court with 7.9 seconds left in Game 4 without shaking Jordan’s or the rest of the Bulls’ hands.
Nearly 30 years later, Jordan still seethes about the incident and used some colorful language in the documentary to describe Detroit guard Isiah Thomas and the rest of the “Bad Boys” Pistons. The Pistons had beaten the Bulls in the 1988, 1989 and 1990 playoffs.
"I shook everybody's hand,’ Jordan said in the documentary. “Two years in a row, we shook their hands when they beat us. There's a certain respect to the game that we paid to them. That's sportsmanship.”
“The Last Dance” has rekindled memories for some and introduced Jordan to a whole new group of fans.
It’s hard for a 55-year-old guy like me to fathom, but Kylee was born in 2002 and was 1 year old when Jordan finished his NBA career with the Washington Wizards.
Kylee has watched "The Last Dance" with her family.
“To be honest, I never really watched (Jordan) too much,” she said. “It was interesting to see how the game has developed over the years and just how dominant he was and how physical it was back then too.”
Her father and former Cedar Creek football coach Tim Watson said it’s been cool to watch the documentary and talk with Kylee about what basketball was like “back in the day.”
“It’s let us have a cool basketball connection,” Tim, 45, said, “because she’s able to get a glimpse into how I saw things as a kid.”
With schools closed, this is a time for home learning, and "The Last Dance" provides a review of valuable basketball history. Today’s athletes should know and learn from the stars of the past.
“I think ("The Last Dance") gives this generation a better understanding of how iconic and game changing MJ was,” Tim said. “We don’t have Kobe or LeBron as we know them without MJ.”
Michael McGarry’s Must Win column appears Fridays in The Press.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.