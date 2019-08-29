I know where I hope to spend my Fridays and Saturdays for the next three months.
High school football fields.
The season starts Friday with a select number of games. Just about every school that doesn't play this weekend opens next Friday and Saturday.
There's a lot to look forward to this fall. Every week of the season, there's bound to be a can't-miss game.
What follows is a quick preview of some of this season's games to watch. Make your travel plans now.
Vineland at Williamstown
7 p.m. Sept. 6
These teams met twice last season, with Williamstown winning 24-7 in the regular season and 28-7 in the South Jersey Group V semifinals. Williamstown is the defending sectional champion, and both teams should compete for the title this season. Williamstown senior defensive end Aaron Lewis has verbally committed to Michigan.
Mainland Regional at Absegami
6 p.m. Sept. 13
Absegami finished last season on a four-game winning steak as sophomore quarterback Ray Weed ran for 427 yards and five touchdowns and threw for 990 yards and 11 scores. Mainland counters with senior Drew DeMorat, one of South Jersey's top linebackers.
St. Augustine at St. Joseph
Noon Sept. 21
St. Joseph is ranked No. 1 in The Press Preseason Elite 11. St. Augustine is No. 2. Need we say more? St. Joe defensive end Keshon Griffin is a college prospect with scholarship offers from Baylor, Miami and Pittsburgh and other schools. Hermits standout Nasir Hill rushed for 867 yards as a freshman last season.
Holy Spirit at Hammonton
7 p.m. Sep. 27
Hammonton junior running back Jaiden Abrams ran for 1,611 yards last season. Holy Spirit also features one of the state's top running backs in E'lijah Gray, who ran for 1,223 yards last season. Make sure to try the mozzarella sticks at the Hammonton snack stand.
Ocean City at St. Augustine
6 p.m. Oct. 4
There's a nice preseason buzz around an Ocean City team that has made back-to-back to playoff appearances. The matchup with St. Augustine should give Ocean City a gauge on just how good it is. Ocean City wide receiver Jake Schneider caught 37 passes for 541 yards and three TDs last season.
St. Joseph at Vineland
2 p.m. Oct. 18
This contest will go a long way toward deciding the West Jersey Football League Continental Division championship. Vineland defensive back and tight end Tyreem Powell has verbally committed to Virginia Tech and is a player to see.
Pleasantville at Buena Regional
6 p.m. Oct. 25
Buena beat Pleasantville 19-13 in a game that decided the WJFL United Division last season. This contest could again decide the division. Both teams are South Jersey contenders — Buena in Group I and Pleasantville in Group II. Ernest Howard is a linebacker on the rise for Pleasantville. Quarterback Luke Santiago is a three-year starter for Buena.
Ocean City at Mainland
6 p.m. Nov. 1
and Holy Spirit at St. Joseph
Noon Nov. 2
Rivalry games are one of the best things about high school football. This weekend offers a pair of those contests.
Ocean City and Mainland are rivals in every sport. It's always a big deal when they play. The schools are located across the bay from the each other, and just about everybody on the Ocean City side will know somebody on the Mainland side and vice versa.
As for Spirit and St. Joe, they don't call it the "Holy War" for nothing.
These teams met twice last year, with St. Joe winning 28-14 in the regular season and 41-22 in the state Non-Public II title. The teams are a good bet to meet again in the playoffs this season.
The above was a just a quick guide to some intriguing games.
Another thing that makes high school football special is that it's unpredictable.
Somewhere out there right now, there's a team that will overachieve. There's an outstanding player whose name we haven't yet heard.
There's a game no one is thinking about that will turn into one of the season's biggest.
So, be prepared to alter your travel plans accordingly.
Enjoy the season, and I'll see everyone at the field.
