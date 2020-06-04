Colleen Maguire isn’t just the new leader of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association.
Her appointment as the NJSIAA’s chief operating officer is the first step in the necessary modernization of the 102-year-old organization.
Maguire, 44, isn’t just the first women to head the organization.
She’s the first to hold the title of chief operating officer. In the past, the head of the NJSIAA held the title of executive director.
Nearly all previous NJSIAA executive and assistant directors were past teachers, coaches, superintendents and athletic directors.
Maguire brings a different viewpoint. She is an accountant, graduating summa cum laude from George Washington University in 1998. She was the NJSIAA director of finance and administration since 2014.
Maguire combines those skills with being a top high school and college athlete. She said she can remember like it was yesterday leading South Hunterdon High School to the 1992 state Group I basketball championship. Maguire scored 2,162 career points at South Hunterdon and was inducted into the George Washington Hall of Fame for her basketball prowess in 2008.
“Leadership really is about putting your people in the best position to be successful,” she said during a Zoom call with reporters Wednesday. “Whether you’re retired from an education setting or coming from a business setting, the most effective leadership is the one that not only understand how your business works but also understanding your primary constituents.”
To Maguire, the foundation of the NJSIAA — as it should be — is the student-athletes. The past two years she developed an NJSIAA Student Advisory Council as a forum for athletes to give input into the organization’s decisions. She said working with the council has been one of the highlights of her NJSIAA tenure.
“I want to hear from (student-athletes) directly,” she said. “What can we do to expand participation? We want to expand participation to our female student-athletes. We may need to start looking at other areas and other opportunities to continue to grow.”
The NJSIAA governs most New Jersey high school sports. It is an organization that is often misunderstood.
It does not have the power of NCAA. It can’t solve the problems of high school sports with a simple ruling or decree.
The NJSIAA also does not have it easy. At one point or another, it comes face-to-face with just about every major issue confronting society.
The biggest one right now is return from the COVID-19 pandemic. Maguire made it clear that the organization’s top priority is to get athletes back to their teams as safely and as efficiently as possible.
But the pandemic aside, just look at what the NJSIAA has navigated the past few years.
The NJSIAA has dealt with race and gender relations, epitomized by the Buena Regional wrestler who had his dreadlocks cut during a match in order to compete.
Violence and guns in society? The NJSIAA dealt with the ramifications of the shooting that resulted in the death of a 10-year-old during a Camden/Pleasantville football playoff game last fall.
Throw in the differences between North and South Jersey, city and suburban high schools and private and public high schools, and it’s enough to make one’s head spin.
It’s also enough to show that the NJSIAA and high school sports are a way for people to work together to make progress on these issues.
Maguire’s hiring shows the state’s high school community is willing to look at new ideas and new approaches for solutions.
This is a daunting time to be taking over any organization. With her background and skills, Maguire seems up for the thankless task of leading the NJSIAA.
“While in title, maybe, I’m taking over, it’s going to take a village to get through this,” she said. “No one person is going to be able to weather this. I think the times are tough, and it’s a tough time to have a substantial change. If you think about change, it automatically makes everyone nervous.
“They get a little nostalgic for the past and a little anxious about what the future is bringing. We’re going to try to minimize change to the best we can. We know we have bigger and larger issues to attack. Is it a great time to step into this situation? No, but with the support and the resources, not only inside (the NJSIAA) but outside the (NJSIAA), we’re all together going to get through this.”
Michael McGarry’s Must Win column appears Fridays in The Press.
