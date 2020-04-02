The New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association mostly said all the right things about the state’s spring high school sports season during its executive committee meeting Wednesday morning.
“We are committed to providing some type of spring/tournament season, while it remains feasible,” NJSIAA assistant director Tony Maselli said. “Obviously, there may come a date where it’s just not feasible and school districts will not even want to be bothered with that.”
There’s no denying the future of spring sports currently looks bleak because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Everything is on hold. Boys and girls lacrosse was supposed to start last week. Opening day for baseball and softball and the rest of spring sports would have been Wednesday.
Professional sporting events — it was the Wimbledon tennis tournament Wednesday — are being canceled or postponed until the fall.
Schools will be closed until at least the end of April.
It’s hard to imagine any games being played this spring.
At some point, every school in the state and the NJSIAA will to have to confront the decision of whether to cancel the spring season.
That time is not now. This is the time to think creatively.
New Jersey high school baseball and softball players have signed petitions calling for the spring season to be extended into July.
Maselli said Wednesday the NJSIAA has talked about this possibility.
“We’re not even sure if we can do it legally,” he said. “But it’s part of our discussions going forward.”
The legal problems begin with the fact the school year, by state law, ends June 30. Budgets for the school year 2019-20 school year end on that date.
Competitions held in July would create issues with coaches’ contracts.
“We don’t know whether schools themselves will want to be supporting or promoting sports in the summer, which they will be responsible for paying for,” NJSIAA attorney Steve Goodell said.
When it comes to summer games, the NJSIAA and all state schools should be flexible.
New Jersey high schools have, with a wink, sanctioned summer competitions for years.
Think about early-season football camps and summer basketball leagues.
Schools should be able to use the money they had allocated to pay umpires June 30 for following dates.
We’ve all seen in the past few weeks that laws can be changed to meet these extraordinary times.
Another issue is the availability of athletes. One member of the executive committee wondered if seniors would be around to compete in summer competitions after graduating.
My guess is yes. Seniors would appreciate these contests the most. For the majority of them, this would be the end of their organized sports careers.
And under the current conditions, no one is going anywhere for a long time.
For all athletes, some high school games in July could be the only contests they play for some time. Does anyone see national showcase tournaments that draw people from all over the country and take months of planning being held in the early days of this summer?
Obviously, there’s a summer date when it will simply be time to move on. For me, I can’t see games or competitions being played after July 11. But everything until that date should be fair game.
What would summer games and meets look like?
Schools could just play league and conference competitions.
In some sports, only major events, such as county championships in track and field or the Cape-Atlantic League golf and tennis tournaments, could be held.
Leagues could run a single weekend tournament for baseball, softball and boys and girls lacrosse teams.
There’s a segment of the population that wants decisions to be made now. They want events canceled now. There’s no reason to take such action.
Will high school games be played this spring? It doesn’t look good.
But we have time to decide, and the NJSIAA and state schools shouldn’t say no to July games for bureaucratic reasons.
Michael McGarry’s Must Win column appears Fridays in The Press.
