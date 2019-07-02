Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
The Longport Beach Patrol’s Sean Duffey, left, and Mike McGrath finish third in the doubles row at the 2018 South Jersey Lifeguard Championships on their home beach. Their performance helped Longport win the biggest event of the lifeguard competition season for the third year in a row.
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Margate's Chris Graves and Chuck Gowdy (not in order) came in 1st place in the Doubles Crew at the South Jersey Lifeguard Championships on Friday. Aug.10, 2018 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
There's something for everybody this summer if you're a sports fan.
Whether you're a local, a summer resident or a shoobie — sorry, I mean a weekend visitor — there is a variety of events happening up and down the shore over the next two months that will help satisfy your sports fix.
If you can't wait until the NFL starts to watch football, check out the Atlantic City Blackjacks' at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall. The Blackjacks, in their first season in the Arena Football League, take on the Philadelphia Soul this Saturday and then close the regular season against the Baltimore Brigade on July 21.
Tickets are inexpensive (good seats are available for $10), and it's an exciting brand of football that usually features plenty of scoring. Similar to minor-league baseball, various contests get the crowd involved during timeouts and halftime.
Monday's Cape May SuperAthalon kicked off the summer series of lifeguard races. More than 30 events will be held on beaches from Cape May Point to Long Beach Island over the next six weeks. The season traditionally culminates in the South Jersey Championships. Host Longport will try for its third consecutive team title Aug. 9.
Two professional soccer teams, the Ocean City Nor'easters and Atlantic City FC Aces, are wrapping up their seasons. The Nor'easters (5-3-3), members of the USL League Two (formerly the Premier Development League) have two home games left at Ocean City High School's Carey Stadium, otherwise known as The Beach House. They take on unbeaten Reading United AC (8-0-3) at 7 p.m. Sunday, then face the Long Island Rough Riders (5-4-1) a week later.
Atlantic City (6-2-1), a member of the National Premier Soccer League, earned the No. 1 seed in the Keystone Conference and will host a playoff game Tuesday night against the Philadelphia LoneStar at Egg Harbor Township High School.
Millville-based Rising Star Promotions is bringing boxing shows to Showboat Hotel in Atlantic City on July 20 and Aug. 3. Millville junior-middleweight Thomas LaManna (27-2-1, 9 KOs) and Atlantic City middleweight Isiah Seldon (13-2-1, 4 KOs) will both be in action July 20.
On the Aug. 3 card, Deptford Township bantamweight Christian Carto (17-1, 11 KOs), a St. Augustine Prep graduate, will try to rebound from his first loss. Barnegat junior-welterweight Dan Murray (5-2, 0 KOs) is also scheduled to fight that night.
Mixed Martial Arts fans can check out the Professional Fighters League at Ocean Casino Resort on July 11, July 25 and Aug. 8. The PFL, the only MMA organization with a regular season and playoffs, will end its regular season with those cards.
Since the Atlantic City Surf folded a decade ago, the Atlantic County Baseball League has been filling the void for local baseball fans. The ACBL, in its 134th season, includes former professional players such as Chris Knott and Jason Law, as well as top college and high school standouts. If you want to take in a game, go watch the Margate Hurricanes at their field on Jerome Avenue, but make sure someone is manning the grill that night.
If I had to pick one event to check out, it would be a lifeguard race because of its unique and exciting atmosphere. In 2003, when Sports Illustrated chose to profile one sport per state to celebrate its 50th Anniversary, lifeguard racing was the pick for New Jersey.
Just don't call anyone a shoobie. Shoobies hate that.
David Weinberg's Extra Points column appears Wednesdays and Sundays in The Press.
