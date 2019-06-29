Jon Dorenbos is no stranger to the Jersey Shore.
The former Philadelphia Eagles long snapper, now a professional magician, was a frequent visitor to the area during his 11 seasons with the team. A licensed pilot, he loved to land his plane at Ocean City Municipal Airport and take a walk on the beach and/or do some bodysurfing.
"I love that airport," Dorenbos said in a phone interview Thursday. "You have the houses, the golf course and the water right there."
In 2017 and 2018, he performed his amazing magic show at the Ocean City Music Pier. On Friday night, he enthralled and inspired a sellout crowd at Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa's Music Box.
Like those of us who grew up with sand in our shoes and waves in our souls, the ocean has always held a special power over Dorenbos. It's been that way since the mid-1990s, when he was adopted by his aunt and uncle, Susan and Steve Hindeman, and moved to Garden Grove, California, outside Los Angeles following a family tragedy.
When Dorenbos was 12, his father, Alan Dorenbos, was convicted of second-degree murder after bludgeoning his mother, Kathy, with a grinding tool in 1992.
"I lost both my parents that day," he said at the Borgata on Friday.
Philadelphia Eagles fans live all over South Jersey.
A few days later, he discovered his mother had saved necklaces for him and his brother and sister that she planned to give them when they turned 18.
Jon was wearing his when he went for a swim in the Pacific, only to lose it when he ducked under a wave.
"I was devastated," he said. "I borrowed somebody's metal detector and went up and down the beach in case it washed up on the sand, but it didn't. But then I began to see it as a blessing. I imagined that a dolphin was wearing it. I thought, 'My mom has been all over the world.'"
Years of intensive therapy taught him how to handle adversity. Magic served as a way to cope whenever life started dealing from the bottom of the deck.
Late in the 2016 season, Dorenbos played in his 162nd consecutive game, tying former wide receiver Harold Carmichael's franchise record, only to see the streak end with a wrist injury.
The following offseason, the Eagles traded him to New Orleans, where a preseason physical revealed an aortic aneurysm that required emergency surgery and ended his career.
"If I was in my 20s, I might have considered trying to play again, but not at my age," the 38-year-old said said. "I realized that's just how my life was meant to play out. It was time to take all the life lessons and experiences I've had and put them into magic."
With his Aunt Susan in the audience Friday, he combined relied on his "Life is Magic" theme during a riveting performance that invoked laughs and tears.
He started with a tribute to magician Bill Malone, whom he used to watch on TV as a youngster, by performing a routine called the "654 Club." Despite constantly shuffling the deck while a camera zoomed in on his hands, he nevertheless was able to deal all four kings and queens, followed by the six, five and four of clubs, then a deuce as a two-dollar tip for the bellhop.
Various tricks involving audience members made for a fun evening, including a bit where he pretended to smash and soak a woman's phone, and turned a $1 bill into a $100 for another fan.
Along the way, he spoke of his marriage to Annalise and the birth of the couple's 4-month-old daughter, Amaya Love.
Four weeks ago, he also met with his biological father for the first time since he went to prison more than 25 years ago.
"I took the road less traveled and spent about 5 1/2 hours with him," Dorenbos said. "When I left, I told him, 'I hope my daughter never looks at me the way I'm looking at you right now.'"
Dorenbos, who lives in Huntington Beach, California, said he forgave his father years ago, when he was 22 and decided it was finally time to let go of the pain and start to live life again.
Naturally, he was looking at the ocean when he did it.
David Weinberg's Extra Points column appears Wednesdays and Sundays in The Press.
