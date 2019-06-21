Summer is here, and we are hearing more about offshore big-game action.
We have had some reports, but a consistent dose of unfavorable conditions such as rainstorms and persistent high winds plus fog has limited the sportfishing fleet.
John Sowerby, captain of the Cape May-based charter boat Hooked UP II, got his offshore season started Thursday with what he called a fabulous trip. He fished Poor Man's located off Maryland. He had a charter crew that went 16 for 18 on yellowfin tuna, plus three bonus mahi.
Sowerby said he cancelled Friday and Saturday because of the weather forecast but is scheduled for his second foray Sunday.
He said it looks as though the tuna fish are pushing south now.
Summer flounder are making a nice run in the back bays.
Chris Fantazzia reported from Ray Scott's Dock in Margate thar summer flounder cranked up over he past four days.
He said there are a lot of big fish longer than the 18-inch miinimum, including one that weighed 5.1 pounds. They are chasing bucktails and brightly colored artificials, plus biting on the traditional bottom rigs with minnow as bait.