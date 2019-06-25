When it comes to good-luck charms and superstitions, nothing is out of bounds in baseball.
Former New York Yankees slugger Jason Giambi decided to grow a mustache to break out of a slump during the 2008 season and wound up raising his batting average by 80 points. He was also known to wear a gold thong — think "Bull Durham's" Nuke LaLoosh's garter belt — under his pinstripes for good luck.
In 2002, the Los Angeles Angels relied on the "Rally Monkey" to win the World Series. The primate seems to have lost its powers over the years, however. Millville's Mike Trout is now their good-luck charm.
Lower Township's Matt Szczur's vibe rubbed off on his Chicago Cubs teammates during the 2016 postseason. Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo borrowed one of his bats and smacked two home runs in the National League Championship Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers and hit another dinger in Game 6 of the World Series against Cleveland. Shortstop Addison Russell donned a pair of Szczur's sliding shorts and hit a grand slam in Game 6.
The Phillies may have found something to turn their season around on Monday night when infielder Brad Miller brought a bamboo plant into the clubhouse before their game against the New York Mets.
"I always like having (bamboo) around and just figured it could get us going here," Miller told NBCSports/Philadelphia before the game. "I just figured it could help give us some wins. It works wonders. I can feel it, I can feel it holding it right now."
They were mired in an awful slump, having lost seven straight while scoring just 15 runs. Fans began to wonder if they had been bamboozled by general manager Matt Klentak and manager Gabe Kapler.
Miller, who was acquired in a June 15 trade, bought the plant Monday morning and brought it to Citizens Bank Park in hopes it would end the drought.
The Phils scored 13 runs, one short of their season high, and bashed 19 hits, including four home runs in a 13-7 victory over the Mets.
According to Chinese culture, the bamboo plant is believed to possess mystic powers that bring its owner "good luck, prosperity, health, longevity, wealth and happiness."
The Phillies hope it brings its bullpen the ability to hold onto leads. They are praying it cures their hitters' allergic reaction to curveballs.
Feng shui practitioners believe the placement and number of stalks in the bamboo plant have special meaning. According to TheSpruce.com, placing it in the southeast and east bagua areas (energy map) helps the flow of positive energies with regard to money and abundance (southeast) and health (east).
The Phils should find out which direction is best for pulling off a shift.
The number of stalks supposedly impacts the type of good fortune the owner will receive. For example, three bamboo stalks represent happiness, five will give good health, nine conveys good fortune.
Kapler may want to try every number in establishing his batting order, depending on what his analytics suggest. Just keep Bryce Harper out of the No. 1 spot, since that clearly wasn't helping with the positive energy flow.
According to PresentationZen.com, bamboo's sturdiness and strength symbolizes a bend-but-don't-break attitude, similar to the Philadelphia Eagles' defense last season.
Bamboo trees are among the fastest-growing plants in the world, which symbolizes the potential for continuous improvement for long durations. Maybe it will help the Phils overtake Atlanta in the NL East race
That part is definitely true. One of my neighbors planted some bamboo in his back garden a few summers ago, and it's taken over my yard.
Maybe if I stop hacking it with an ax, my positive energy will flow a little better. I could use a little good health, wealth and prosperity.
A gold thong would not be a good look for me.
David Weinberg's Extra Points column appears Wednesdays and Sundays in The Press.
