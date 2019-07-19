It seems WWE made the right decision at WrestleMania 30 after all.
Brock Lesnar pinned The Undertaker, snapping the latter's unbeaten streak at WrestleMania. Just a few months later, Lesnar went on a destructive tear still felt today.
Undertaker putting over Lesnar in that moment did exactly what it was supposed to do, and I think we're now finally seeing that.
On Sunday, Lesnar cashed in his Money in the Bank contract against Seth Rollins, becoming the three-time Universal Champion. We're back to square one. Lesnar will not be on television as much, again holding Monday Night Raw's top title hostage from deserving talent. But is that really a bad thing?
Leading up to the greatest upset in WrestleMania history, Undertaker wasn't on television every week. He had moments where he was off television for 10 months at a time, and when we did see him, it was a big deal. Many will argue that's a fine position to be in for someone not holding a world title, and that's fine. But with how Lesnar has been treated, he has to hold the world title for his appearances to make sense and mean something.
Lesnar has wrestled in 43 matches (not including two Royal Rumbles and the MITB match) since pinning Undertaker at WrestleMania, and he has won 36 of those matches. His only losses since then were a DQ loss to John Cena, a controversial submission loss to Taker, Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins winning triple threats by pinning the other superstar, Goldberg's clean win, Reigns winning after a distraction from Braun Strowman and Rollins winning the title this year at Mania after a swift kick to his crown jewels.
In more than five years, Lesnar has one legitimate loss under his belt, and it's from a legend who is on Taker's level of mystique.
Other stars have come oh so close! Samoa Joe, Finn Balor, A.J. Styles and Daniel Bryan all looked like they had a shot at conquering the Beast. Rollins and Reigns, who have won in a pair of matches with Lesnar, couldn't do it in a true one-on-one situation without help. It's the ultimate protection of a superstar.
That's where we're at less than a week removed from Lesnar cashing in his contract on Rollins. Beating Brock Lesnar means something. Few have managed to do it, and the few who have, done it by going around the mountain. Only Goldberg has actually gone through the mountain.
If Lesnar did not have the title, why would anyone really challenge a man who is 36-7 since WrestleMania 30. You'd have to be nuts (Dean Ambrose) or desperately want to win the title (Reigns, Strowman, Joe, and more). Lesnar with the title motivates a star to be born. It creates the next supernatural character in WWE that gives us something to really tune in for.
So while we sit here and show frustration with the title back around Lesnar's waist, realize what WWE is doing here. It's the one thing that no other company — Ring of Honor, All Elite Wrestling, etc — will ever have. Pro wrestling needs The Beast like it needed The Phenom. Who will be next?
WWE Power Rankings
A kayfabe look at the top 10 wrestlers and tag teams on Raw, SmackDown and NXT.
Monday Night Raw
- Brock Lesnar (UR)
- Seth Rollins (1)
- Becky Lynch (2)
- A.J. Styles (5)
- Ricochet (4)
- Drew McIntyre (6)
- The Revival (7)
- Braun Strowman (10)
- Samoa Joe (3)
- Baron Corbin (8)
Out: Bobby Lashley (9)
On the bubble: Bray Wyatt.
SmackDown Live
- Kofi Kingston (1)
- Kevin Owens (2)
- Roman Reigns (4)
- Xavier Woods & Big E (UR)
- Bayley (6)
- Daniel Bryan & Rowan (3)
- Shinsuke Nakamura (7)
- Finn Balor (5)
- Aleister Black (UR)
- Randy Orton (UR)
Out: Heavy Machinery (8), Alexa Bliss (9), Nikki Cross (10)
On the bubble: Ember Moon.
NXT
- Adam Cole (1)
- Velveteen Dream (2)
- Shayna Baszler (3)
- Matt Riddle (4)
- Street Profits (5)
- Io Shirai (6)
- Johnny Gargano (7)
- Bobby Fish & Kyle O’Reilly (8)
- Roderick Strong (9)
- Tyler Breeze (10)
On the bubble: KUSHIDA, Damien Priest
