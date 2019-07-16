It was a steamy August evening at Lakewood in 2010.
Phillies slugger Ryan Howard, just four years removed from winning the National League MVP award and two seasons from helping them win the World Series, was playing one game for the BlueClaws as part of a rehab assignment for a sprained ankle.
Lakewood's First Energy Park is about 75 miles from Citizens Bank Park. In baseball miles, however, it's about 750,000.
The BlueClaws play in the Single-A South Atlantic League, which is one of the bottom rungs on the Phillies' ladder. Their roster is primarily filled with fuzzy-faced kids who are too young to drink a beer after a game or visit an Atlantic City casino on an off day.
Howard, who was still regarded as one of baseball's top players, could have been forgiven if he had just treated it like a typical one-night stand. Play a couple of innings against the Greensboro Grasshoppers and then leave.
Instead, he couldn't have been more excited.
The BlueClaws were retiring the No. 29 jersey he had worn for them as a chubby 20-year-old fresh from his hometown of Wildwood, Missouri, in 2002.
That season, he batted .280 with 19 home runs and 87 RBIs in 135 games. Two years later, he became the first former BlueClaw to reach the majors, joining the Phils two days before pitcher Gavin Floyd.
Along the way, he became a fan favorite, as much for his humble attitude as his raw power.
"Ryan was a very good player back then, but anyone who says they thought he'd be a star is full of baloney," the late Sam Christopher said that night. "He would either strike out or hit a home run. But he was one of the nicest guys I've ever met."
That hadn't changed in eight years.
The 2010 ceremony was clearly a big deal to him, just like when he was honored by the Phillies on Sunday afternoon.
Howard's mother (Claire) and brother (Corey) were in Lakewood that night and joined him at home plate while an announced crowd of around 10,000 have him a standing ovation. Afterward, he jogged over to the stands and signed autographs for fans who were sporting Howard T-shirts and jerseys.
"The fans always showed me a lot of love here, and that didn't change," Howard said that night. "I have a lot of great memories from my time here in 2002, and now I have another one. This was a very special day for me."
The Phillies have had some outstanding players and teams in their history.
Anyone over 70 remembers Richie Ashburn, Del Ennis, Robin Roberts and the rest of the Whiz Kids winning the National League pennant in 1950.
My generation grew up rooting for Mike Schmidt, Greg Luzinski, Steve Carlton — Carlton was my favorite back then — and other players who helped the Phils win the 1980 World Series.
Darren Daulton, Lenny Dykstra, John Kruk and the other members of Macho Row led the Phils to the N.L. pennant in 1993.
Chase Utley, Jimmy Rollins and Howard were considered the core of the '08 World Series champs, but on a given night you would also see your share of Shane Victorino and Carlos Ruiz jerseys in the stands at Citizens Bank Park worn by those fans who rooted for the Flyin' Hawaiian and Chooch.
Of that '08 crew, Howard gets my vote. Utley's aggressive style and colorful championship celebration endeared him to many. Rollins oozed confidence and cool.
But no one exuded class like Howard.
That was evident during a hot summer night in Lakewood in 2010.
David Weinberg's Extra Points column appears Wednesdays and Sundays in The Press.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.