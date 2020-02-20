Sa’eed Nelson has lived a charmed basketball life.
That’s no accident.
The St. Augustine Prep graduate and American University senior has made the right decisions on and off the court to get the most out of the game. He’s always played with a flair and warmth, and that seems to draw people to him.
“I’ve given a lot to the game,” Nelson said in a phone interview Thursday. “It’s just returning the favor.”
Nelson’s next big basketball moment should come noon Sunday when American plays at Boston University. The Pleasantville resident needs 23 points to pass New Jersey native Russell “Boo” Bowers and become American’s career scoring leader. Nelson currently has 2,034 career points.
“It’s a blessing to be in that conversation with a legend such as Boo Bowers,” Nelson said. “I’m just enjoying the moment while it’s here. This doesn’t come every day having a chance to break a record at a D-I university.”
When Nelson breaks the school record, it will only add to a series of memorable moments that date to when he made his St. Augustine debut as a 5-foot-5 freshman.
As a Hermits senior in 2016, St. Augustine and Christian Brothers Academy were tied at the Battle by the Bay in Atlantic City. The final seconds ticked off the clock. The fans in the packed gym stood and cheered.
Nelson calmly dribbled the ball on the perimeter.
Everyone knew he was going to take the last shot.
There was nothing CBA could do to stop it.
Nelson drove the lane, scored and was fouled with 2.4 seconds left. He sank the foul shot to give the Hermits a 58-55 win.
A few weeks later, Nelson scored 30 points to lead the Hermits to an 83-50 victory over Don Bosco Prep in the state Non-Public A title game. Just before halftime, he took three dribbles and heaved a shot from just short of halfcourt. The ball hit nothing but net.
The big moments continued at American. Nelson is the only active Division I player with more than 2,000 career points, 500 career rebounds and 500 career assists.
“A lot of people want to score all the points,” he said. “They think coaches just look at if you can score the ball. It’s so much more than that that goes into the game. If you’re not scoring, do something else — play defense, get steals, get rebounds, take charges, do something else to help the team out. In this day and age, I don’t think a lot of people take that into context.”
Another reason Nelson has prospered is he’s surrounded himself with quality coaches and people. There was coach Paul Rodio at St. Augustine and American head coach Mike Brennan.
As a high school underclassman, Nelson would rise each morning at 6 a.m. and take a 40-minute bus drive from his Pleasantville home to St. Augustine in Buena Vista Township. American, in Washington D.C., has also turned out to be the right place for him. Nelson majors in business administration.
“I wanted to go some place I could play right away,” he said. “I love the D.C. area. I’ve met a lot of people, a lot of alumni. I’m happy to be in this area and communicating with others and not just the basketball world.”
The one thing Nelson hasn’t done yet is get to the NCAA Tournament. American (14-12) is currently tied for second in the Patriot League. The conference tournament begins March 3.
“It’s a crazy feeling to know it’s coming to an end,” he said, “but I tell my teammates and myself that we all have to elevate our games to another level.”
These days, many athletes don’t make the most of their playing careers. They might think they’re better than they are. In high school basketball, players want more playing time, more shots, more points. They want a Division-I scholarship and don’t appreciate being recruited by an elite Division-III school. Players sometimes receive Division-I scholarship offers but are upset they’re not being recruited at a higher level.
Too few players think of what is the best spot for them. Where can they get the most from their game? What school or program will help make them the best person they can be?
Nelson’s career has not been without individual and team adversity. The Eagles were a combined 14-46 in his first two seasons. Nelson has no regrets.
“I’m blessed to be able to play the game I love,” he said.
A lot of people say that, Nelson has lived it.
And that’s why he again stands on the verge of basketball history.
Michael McGarry’s Must Win column appears Fridays in The Press.
Who are the top boys high school basketball players of the last decade?
1. Sa’eed Nelson, St. Augustine, 2016
A two-time Press Boys Basketball Player of the Year, Sa’eed Nelson led the Hermits to the 2016 state Non-Pubic A title. He finished his career with 1,625 points, third best in school history.
2. Taj Thweatt, Wildwood Catholic, 2020
Thweatt averaged 20.2 points and 10.7 rebounds and led the Crusaders to the Cape-Atlantic League championship and the South Jersey Non-Public B final in 2018. Thweatt is committed to West Virginia.
3. Isaiah Morton, St. Augustine, 2011
Morton led the Hermits basketball team to the 2011 state Non-Public A title. He finished as the school’s career scoring leader with 2,289 points.
4. Mike Gesicki, Southern Regional, 2014
Gesicki scored a Southern record 1,866 career points. He averaged 20.3 points, 12.1 rebounds and 3.4 blocks as a senior. He now plays for the Miami Dolphins.
5. Kyion Flanders, Wildwood, 2018
Flanders averaged 20.6 points, 4.3 assists and 5.6 rebounds. He finished his career with a school-record 2,137 career points.
6. Pat Holden, Lower Cape May, 2018
Holden led the Caper Tigers to the South Jersey Group II final. He averaged 22.7 points and 6.5 assists. Holden finished with 2,103 career points.
7. Jahlil White, Wildwood Catholic, 2020
In the 2018-19 season, the 6-foot-5 White averaged 18.5 points and 6.1 rebounds to help lead the Crusaders to the Cape-Atlantic League championship and the South Jersey Non-Public B final. White will play at Temple next season.
8. Justyn Mutts, St. Augustine, 2017
Mutts finished with 1,389 career points and the Hermits were 107-12 in his four seasons.
9. Osun Osunniyi, Mainland Regional, 2017
He averaged 14.4 points, 11.4 rebounds and 5.6 blocks. He now plays for Division I St. Bonaventure.
10. Ray Bethea Jr., Atlantic City, 2018
Bethea graduated with 1,651 career points – second most in A.C. history.
